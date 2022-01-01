Paul GUILLARD

Mes compétences :
Adaptability
Analytic
Creativity
dynamic
Innovation
International
Open minded
Qualité
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Dextra Group
- Ingénieur d’Affaires Avant/Après-Vente - Responsable de la gamme Construction de l’usine de Canton
2013 - maintenantGestion des relations avec les clients directs et les filiales Dextra pour les produits Construction (Produits en acier ou en Polymère Renforcé de Fibres)
•6.8 Million d’Euro de CA : 70% du département Export Sales
•Objectifs de ventes dépassés de 15% en 2014 et 13% en 2015
•Visite de clients et consultants pour des discussions techniques pour validation des documents ou pour présentation de Dextra et de sa gamme de produits Construction –Metro de Singapour : Ligne Thomson phase 3 to 5)
Gestion des Devis et Commandes
•Répondre aux demandes concernant le prix, la faisabilité, les conditions de livraisons et les spécifications techniques
•Interface entre les filiales et les différents départements de l’usine (Planning, Logistique, Production, Qualité, R&D and Achats)
•Gestion des priorités de production des commandes
Management d’une équipe de 2 Ingénieurs Design
•Priorisation des projets et validation/Suivi des documents techniques pour des projets internationaux de Metro (Hong Kong, Singapour, Qatar, Egypte, Israël et Brésil)
•Répondre aux questions des clients finaux (contracteurs) et consultants : Gestion des discussions techniques et Suivi des processus d’approbation des documents/dessins liés au design.
Après-Vente : Implémentation du processus de suivi des réclamations clients avec le département Qualité : Clarifier et enregistrer les plaintes, Suivi des actions (immédiate, correctives, préventive) et communiquer avec les clients/filiales
ALTEO Aluminas (formerly RioTinto Alcan - Specialty Aluminas)
- Business Development Support in Guangzhou - CHINA
2012 - 2013Support ALTEO Development on the Chinese Market
•Understanding of the Chinese Standard Ceramics Market and Reporting to ALTEO’s head office (working in pair with a Chinese Sales Manager : 30 prospects visited in China)
•Customer Support (Technical and logistical)
•Set up of follow-up tools for ALTEO Asia Team (Prospection, Samples, Customers and Stocks)
Synergia Group - Builind Light Word Companies (Phone & Network, Electricity, AC) - 80 people
- Marketing & Commercial Internal Consultant
2010 - 2011Identify new business opportunities & reducing dependence on a customer.
•Company diagnostic, Market Studies, Benchmarking.
•Creation of sales tools : prospection data base, phone prospection speeches, conception of presentation/sales supports, monitoring table.
•Back office commercial prospection.
•Creation of the customer base update process.
Mastère Spécialisé HEC Entrepreneurs
- Strategy & Development Junior Consultant
2009 - 2010•Business plan elaboration for start-ups or SME/SMI (Market Study, Financial & Operating Audit, Strategy & Marketing, Financial Projection, Recommendations, project presentation Supports).
Market : mobile marketing, hospital furniture, wireless communication, printing office
•SEEnergie Project: Creation of a non-profit organization: professional insertion of unemployed people to tackle fuel poverty.
SILLINGER : Semi-rigid inflatable boats builder - 30 people
- Quality & Production Engineer in Xiamen, CHINA
2009 - 2009•Representative of SILLINGER in the subcontractor factory
•Responsible for the process and product conformity checks before shipment
Case Western Reserve University
- Material Sciences Research Engineer in Cleveland, OHIO, USA
2008 - 2008•Obtaining atomical resolution images of stainless steel alloy surface
•Redaction of a user guide for a variable temperature ultra-high vacuum tunneling microscope
Entrepreneurship - •Suivi des différents cycles de vie d'une entreprise en tant que consultant Junior: Création - Développement - Communication - Vente - Redressement - Évaluation de la valeur avant vente
Grenoble Institute Of Technology - Phelma (Formerly ENSEEG) (Grenoble)