Pauline BOINET

DIJON

Service Pédiatrie/Néonatologie

Entreprises

  • CHU Dijon / Réanimation Pédiatrique / Suivi Enfants vulnérables - Psychologue Clinicienne

    2009 - 2011

  • IFSI Chalon sur Saône - Intervenante extérieure ponctuelle

    2009 - maintenant

  • Centre Hospitalier W.Morey Chalon sur Saône / Tabacologie/ Unité Mobile d'Addictologie - Psychologue Clinicienne

    2008 - 2009

  • CH William Morey / Chalon-sur-Saône - Psychologue clinicienne / Service de Pédiatrie

    2008 - maintenant

  • Foyer "La Verdière" / ADVSEA - Psychologue stagiaire

    2006 - 2007 Participation à la vie institutionnelle
    Suivis thérapeutiques d'enfants et d'adolescents
    Bilans psychologiques/Utilisation d'outils psychométriques (TAT, Rorschach, WISC...)

  • CHS Annecy / CMP-CATTP - Psychologue stagiaire

    2005 - 2006 Suivi de patient en CMP Adulte - Bilans psychologiques complets
    Rédaction de compte-rendu.
    Participation à la vie institutionnelle
    Visite à domicile de patients psychotiques avec infirmière psychiatrique
    Co-animationn d'un groupe thérapeutique autour de l'écriture avec quatre patients du CATTP

  • CHS Le Vinatier - BRON - Psychologue stagiaire

    2005 - 2005 Prise de contact avec le milieu / Stage d'observation
    Participation aux entretiens psychiatriques, aux réunions d'équipe.
    Echange avec patients.

  • Altiga Management - Chargée de recherche / stagiaire

    2004 - 2005

Formations

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere (Bron)

    Bron 2007 - 2009 M2R Psychopathologie et Psychologie clinique

  • Ecole Psychologues Praticiens

    Lyon 2001 - 2007 Psychologie et Psychopathologie Clinique

