Pauline BOINET

IFSI Chalon sur Saône
- Intervenante extérieure ponctuelle
2009 - maintenant
Centre Hospitalier W.Morey Chalon sur Saône / Tabacologie/ Unité Mobile d'Addictologie
- Psychologue Clinicienne
2008 - 2009
CH William Morey / Chalon-sur-Saône
- Psychologue clinicienne / Service de Pédiatrie
2008 - maintenant
Foyer "La Verdière" / ADVSEA
- Psychologue stagiaire
2006 - 2007Participation à la vie institutionnelle
Suivis thérapeutiques d'enfants et d'adolescents
Bilans psychologiques/Utilisation d'outils psychométriques (TAT, Rorschach, WISC...)
CHS Annecy / CMP-CATTP
- Psychologue stagiaire
2005 - 2006Suivi de patient en CMP Adulte - Bilans psychologiques complets
Rédaction de compte-rendu.
Participation à la vie institutionnelle
Visite à domicile de patients psychotiques avec infirmière psychiatrique
Co-animationn d'un groupe thérapeutique autour de l'écriture avec quatre patients du CATTP
CHS Le Vinatier - BRON
- Psychologue stagiaire
2005 - 2005Prise de contact avec le milieu / Stage d'observation
Participation aux entretiens psychiatriques, aux réunions d'équipe.
Echange avec patients.
Altiga Management
- Chargée de recherche / stagiaire
2004 - 2005
Formations
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere (Bron)
Bron2007 - 2009M2R Psychopathologie et Psychologie clinique