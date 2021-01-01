Retail
Pauline FUET
Pauline FUET
Chartres
En résumé
Entreprises
RB
- R&D Project Manager
Chartres
2017 - maintenant
Reckitt Benckiser
- Maintenance & Expansion Associate - Air Care
Hull
2014 - 2017
Reckitt Benckiser
- R&D Associate - Fabric Care
Mira
2012 - 2014
Orapi - Chimiotechnic
- Stagiaire Ingénieur
Lyon (69000)
2012 - 2012
Développement et formulation tablettes lave-vaisselle pour le marché MDD
Givaudan
- Stagiaire Technicien
Argenteuil
2008 - 2008
Stage technicien 2 mois à GIVAUDAN (95) - Laboratoire de Technologie « Fabric Care & Personal Wash »
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Chimie Organique Et Minérale
Cergy Pontoise
2006 - 2012
