Peter VIRLOIS
Peter VIRLOIS
Ingénieur AMOE
Ausy
Ingénieur AMOE
Strasbourg
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ausy
- Ingénieur AMOE
Informatique | Strasbourg
2019 - maintenant
WebRelief
- Développeur web
Informatique | Belfort
2017 - 2019
Stage web
Développement de sites web et modules Prestashop
PHP - SQL - HTML/CSS - KnockOut.js - JS/JQuery - Prestashop
OpenDev
- Développeur web
2016 - 2016
Stage Web
Développement d'une application de support
Symfony 3 - Bootstrap - PHP - HTML/CSS - JS - GIT - UML
Formations
IUT Belfort Montbéliard
Belfort
2016 - maintenant
Licence Professionelle
IUT DIJON-AUXERRE
Dijon
2014 - 2016
DUT
Lycée Durzy
Villemandeur
2011 - 2014
Baccalaureat
Florence ROUX
Guillaume LEFEBVRE
Guillaume LUCE
Jonathan ROUSSELLE
Julien VANNIER
Mathieu MENEGAIN
Mathilde RENON
Mikail ALPTEKIN
Rémi PONNELLE
Sophie GUICHARD