Philippe DE LONGRÉE

Experimented IT project manager and quality manager in financial and telecommunication areas.Quality & customer oriented, I always set my focus in providing the best fitted solution in respecting the most suitable quality standards in place, though providing advices to improve the quality systems in place.Besides this, I've often been recognized as solution finder for difficult cases in which time was primordial. I played major roles in implementing large quality or legal programs, such as Y2K test coordination and CMM level 2 in a 600 co-workers IT department as well as the IT SOX controls in a 400 co-workers IT department.The release management has been made possible in 2 large companies (6.000 and 17.000 co-workers) thanks to my expertise.