Philippe DE LONGRÉE

CHARLEROI AREA, BELGIUM

En résumé

Experimented IT project manager and quality manager in financial and telecommunication areas.Quality & customer oriented, I always set my focus in providing the best fitted solution in respecting the most suitable quality standards in place, though providing advices to improve the quality systems in place.Besides this, I've often been recognized as solution finder for difficult cases in which time was primordial. I played major roles in implementing large quality or legal programs, such as Y2K test coordination and CMM level 2 in a 600 co-workers IT department as well as the IT SOX controls in a 400 co-workers IT department.The release management has been made possible in 2 large companies (6.000 and 17.000 co-workers) thanks to my expertise.

Entreprises

  • Fortis Investments - Head of Quality Assurance

    2011 - maintenant

  • BNP Paribas Investment Partners - Head of Quality Assurance

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Coordinating the QA Activities internationally with implementations in Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam and London.

  • BNP Paribas Fortis - Quality Assurance Leader

    PARIS 2010 - 2011

  • Self employed - IT Consultant

    2009 - 2010 Advice and implementation of local networks and financial tools in small businesses.

  • AXA Belgium - Sr Project Manager

    Nanterre 2003 - 2008 Implementation of the pre-production environments.Release Management process owner.Coordination of the Sarbannes-Oxley related activities.Quality Assurance Auditor

  • Belgacom SA - Sr Quality Mgr

    1998 - 2002 Coordination of the business tests towards the Y2K bug.Domain Manager of the cell "Test and Training support".Program Manager CMM implementation

  • Finance Technology (Degroof) - Product Manager / Expert e-banking

    1998 - 1998 Specialist "International Payments".e-banking consultant

  • FICS - Senior Project Manager

    1994 - 1997 Definition and implementation of a e-banking product for Corporate organizations.Creation of the company' standard product.Consultancy on-site for the customization of the standard product (Hong-Kong, Singapore, Sydney, New-York and Lisbon).Pre-sales consultancy at the major banking institutions in Australia.Coordination of the opening of a new office in Portugal.

  • Monsanto Services International - Analyst

    1992 - 1994 Re-design the Fixed Assets Management system.

  • Philips Coordination Centre (Origin) - Financial Systems Analyst

    1987 - 1992 Product Manager International Accounts Payable system.

Formations

  • ESI

    1984 - 1986

  • Haute Ecole (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1984 - 1986

