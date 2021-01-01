-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
-
Merchant Risk Council
- Fondateur & President Europe ; Membre du Board Mondial
2008 - maintenant
https://www.merchantriskcouncil.org/
-
Sony Europe
- General Manager Sales & Operations
Puteaux
2007 - 2012
http://www.sony.fr
-
Sony Europe
- Senior Finance/Business Planning Manager
Puteaux
2004 - 2007
-
Disneyland Paris
- Stratégie
Chessy
2000 - 2004
-
Price Waterhouse Coopers
- Consultant
1998 - 2000
-
Http://www.linkedin.com/pub/philippe-depautex/0/865/146
- Vue sur l'ensemble de ma carriere
1995 - 1995