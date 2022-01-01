Philippe DUFRAISSE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Pinsaguel
IT consultant with strong field-acquired experience in Aerospace and Defense.
Proven competencies:
• Project management
• Definition of end-to-end process flows (SAP-wise)
• Optimization of business processes (A&D processes)
• SAP flows Customizing for CS-SD-MM (intercompany, subcontracting, invoicing, etc.)
• Workshops preparation and lead
• Detailed specifications redaction (new features, interfaces, forms, etc.)
• Post Go-Live support
• Change management (training sessions, training documentations)
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Logistique