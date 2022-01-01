Menu

Philippe DUFRAISSE

Courbevoie

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Pinsaguel

En résumé

IT consultant with strong field-acquired experience in Aerospace and Defense.

Proven competencies:
• Project management
• Definition of end-to-end process flows (SAP-wise)
• Optimization of business processes (A&D processes)
• SAP flows Customizing for CS-SD-MM (intercompany, subcontracting, invoicing, etc.)
• Workshops preparation and lead
• Detailed specifications redaction (new features, interfaces, forms, etc.)
• Post Go-Live support
• Change management (training sessions, training documentations)

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Logistique

Entreprises

  • Ernst & Young - Manager (IT Transformation)

    Courbevoie 2013 - maintenant

  • J&M Management Consulting - SAP Senior Consultant (SD-CS-MM) - ProMinent

    2012 - 2013  Definition of end-to-end process flows from customer request to invoicing on a CS and SD standpoint (for repair, sale of parts, on site repair).
     Definition of inter-company processing (design up to customizing)
     Documentation.
     Post Go-live support

  • J&M Management Consulting - SAP Senior Consultant (SD) - Dailycer

    2012 - 2012  Requirements definition workshops related to deployment of a german core-model in France.
     Writing of related requirement specification dossier.

  • J&M Management Consulting - SAP Senior Consultant (CS-SD-MM) - Sabena Technics

    2011 - 2012 SABENA TECHNICS (Brussels) - Pegase Project

    Technical support after go-live (July 2011):
    "Ticket" resolution (defects) blocking the normal course of files in the new designed solution:
     Direct unblocking situation of the incriminated file(s) after function-nal and technical analysis of the situation.
     Definition of corrective action plans should there be any new occurrence.
     Definition of preventive actions to avoid the appearance of new occurrences (modification/optimization of processes)

    Definition of specific flows:
     Loan / lease of units from a consignment stock (customer-owned stock), repair on site after loan and back to consignment stock.
     Loan / lease of units from a own stock (Sabena technics property), repair ex-situ (subcontracting, through ADSUBCON) after loan and back to own stock.
     Standard exchange flow from own stock, repair ex-situ (subcontracting through ADSUBCON) after return of the core unit from the customer and back to stock.
     Modification/optimization of the property change aspect in a standard exchange flow.

     Design, Specification and Implementation of a control / decision support tool transaction.
    Target is to allow a buyer to verify the current stocks, material consumptions on the past 12 months and the outstanding Purchase requisitions/Purchase orders in order to make a clear decision/choice on parts (components) needs.
    This process is integrated with the interchangeability feature implemented.

    Test of the parts provisioning process before go-live (from Purchase requisitions to final delivery to the workshop through stock movements).

  • J&M Management Consulting - SAP Senior Consultant (CS-SD) - Airbus

    2010 - 2011 AIRBUS: COM Project (Commercial Offers Management)
    - Implementation of aircraft sales business in SAP (from constitution of reference catalogue to invoicing through contractual manag-ment of Aircraft sales)


    Pricing and Commitment domains leader + Leader of v1.1 COM sideproject.
    - SAP R/3 (CS – SD – MM)
    Work Package Pricing (pricing of aircraft sales deals):
    - Preparation and lead of detailed conception workshops
    - SAP solution definition: Prototyping, customizing of sales documents (quotations) and item proposals (to generate reference catalogues and customer quotes)
    - Redaction of Airbus specification dossiers on reference catalogues creation and master data (material, prices, etc).

    Work Package Commitment (contractual management of sales deals):
    - Preparation and lead of general conception workshops
    - Overall cinematic (process) definition of the whole project phase in collaboration with the other domain leaders using “Brown-paper method”.
    - SAP solution definition : Prototyping, customizing of service notifications and sales orders (as main support for contracts and amendment follow-up).
    - Implementation of configurable material solution.
    - Integration of service notification with the subsequent sales documents (contracts, orders)
    - Integration with Business Analysis and Control domain and Invoicing domains (occurring after Commitment processing)
    - Integration with Pricing domain (occurring upfront Commitment)
    - Design of specific screens (user front-end)
    - Customizing of a basic PS network for automatic generation of WBS element (integration with SD)

    V1.1 (side mission of the COM project)
    - Analyse of the CIRAS application on both technical and functional aspects.
    - Analyse of all the populations working on or with CIRAS one way or another (finance, customer affairs, procurement) Through interviews of key users and managers
    - Update of the application landscape around CIRAS
    - Analyse of the multi-currency topic in the context of the COM project.
    -Analyse of the impact of getting rid CIRAS should it be included in a forthcoming extension of the COM project.

  • 2MoRO Consulting - SAP consultant (CS-SD) - ATR

    2008 - 2009 - Request Management and Warranty Management consultant.
    - Definition of needs through creation of business process flows during general design phase.
    - Definition of the SAP solution during the detailed design phase: customizing, CS notification modeling (to record and categorize any customer request) including link to Sales and Distribution (customer quotes customizing).
    - Definition of a test scenarios redaction method in order to run the acceptance tests of the final (implemented) solution;
    - Redaction of detailed specification dossiers (development related to forms, new features, bespokes, data migration, miscellaneous interface definitions).

  • 2MoRO - Consultant SAP - Turbomeca

    2007 - 2008 - Coordination of Test related to ARRIUS 2 and ARRIEL engine families.
    - Management of validation test with business actors.
    - Creation of PS networks required for the data transfer of a new engine family (ARRIEL)
    - Control of roles and authorizations matrixes.

  • Honeywell Aerospace - Customer Service Representative

    TOULOUSE 2002 - 2007 CSR for all Middle East customers and Thalès Avionics (worldwide) in follow-up of maintenance files, issue resolution, etc...

    Key user in 2006-2007 on the SAP implementation in Toulouse, Singapore and Basingstoke (UK) representing the Customer support (contract management, customer accounts validation, etc).

  • CNES - Accounting Agent

    Toulouse 2001 - 2002 Accounting agent.

  • Airbus France - Customer service representative

    2000 - 2001 Point of contact for customers (airlines) in sale of avionic and simulation products.

  • Rockwell Collins - IFE manager

    BLAGNAC 1999 - 2000 In charge of follow-up of IFE (In Flight Entertainement) files.
    Coordination with company's branches worldwide.

Formations

  • Lycée Ecole Pigier

    Toulouse 1997 - 1999 Assistant de Gestion (BTS)

    Président de l'assocation d'étudiants locale (année 1997-1998)

Réseau