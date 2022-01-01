Philippe DUFRAISSE

IT consultant with strong field-acquired experience in Aerospace and Defense.



Proven competencies:

• Project management

• Definition of end-to-end process flows (SAP-wise)

• Optimization of business processes (A&D processes)

• SAP flows Customizing for CS-SD-MM (intercompany, subcontracting, invoicing, etc.)

• Workshops preparation and lead

• Detailed specifications redaction (new features, interfaces, forms, etc.)

• Post Go-Live support

• Change management (training sessions, training documentations)



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Logistique