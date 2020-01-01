-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.philippe-guinot.okgx.xyz
-
Global Alliance For Improved Nutrition (www.gainhealth.org)
- Director Inovation and Partnerships
2011 - maintenant
In charge of Innovation pipeline and partnerships with Private Sector. Based in Dakar (Senegal)
-
Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (www.gainhealth.org)
- Director Business Development en Leverage
2010 - 2011
-
GAIN
- Premix Fund Manager
2008 - 2010
Global Alliance For Improved Nutrition (www.gainhealth.org)
-
Hoffmann- La Roche - HQ
- ? International Business Leader, Strategic Marketing
2006 - 2008
-
Hoffmann- La Roche - Australia
- Sales and Marketing
2003 - 2006
Development program for high potentials
Product Manager, Oncology
Product Manager, HIV portfolio
Associate Product Manager, Haematology
Product Specialist Representative, Primary Care
-
Hoffmann- La Roche
- Controller Global Marketing
1999 - 2003
Roche HQ in Basel
-
PriceWaterhouseCoopers
- Manager
Neuilly-sur-Seine
1997 - 1999
Sao Paulo, Brazil
-
Rhône-Poulenc Rorer
- Business Analyst
1995 - 1997
SAP implementation
-
Rhône-Poulenc Rorer
- Financial Analyst
1993 - 1995
Based in Collegeville (US)