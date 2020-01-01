Menu

Philippe GUINOT

GENEVA

En résumé

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Global Alliance For Improved Nutrition (www.gainhealth.org) - Director Inovation and Partnerships

    2011 - maintenant In charge of Innovation pipeline and partnerships with Private Sector. Based in Dakar (Senegal)

  • Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (www.gainhealth.org) - Director Business Development en Leverage

    2010 - 2011

  • GAIN - Premix Fund Manager

    2008 - 2010 Global Alliance For Improved Nutrition (www.gainhealth.org)

  • Hoffmann- La Roche - HQ - ? International Business Leader, Strategic Marketing

    2006 - 2008

  • Hoffmann- La Roche - Australia - Sales and Marketing

    2003 - 2006 Development program for high potentials
     Product Manager, Oncology
     Product Manager, HIV portfolio
     Associate Product Manager, Haematology
     Product Specialist Representative, Primary Care

  • Hoffmann- La Roche - Controller Global Marketing

    1999 - 2003 Roche HQ in Basel

  • PriceWaterhouseCoopers - Manager

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 1997 - 1999 Sao Paulo, Brazil

  • Rhône-Poulenc Rorer - Business Analyst

    1995 - 1997 SAP implementation

  • Rhône-Poulenc Rorer - Financial Analyst

    1993 - 1995 Based in Collegeville (US)

Formations

