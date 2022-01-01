Philippe HORN

I am an entrepreneurial commercial driven person focused on customers, who offers a combination of sales skills combined with a technical background.

I've got a proven track record in international account management and business sales related to the ICT industry.



Some words which could describe my personality are: communicator, competition attraction, natural people orientation and a team player. People also describe me as self starting and entrepreneurial.



Specialties:- Leading capabilities and management by delegation

- Natural team player and people oriented

- Proven ability to develop and apply strategies in complex environment

- Competition player

- Teaching capabilities

- Strong negotiator and ability to persuade at all levels

- Logical, methodological and process player



Mes compétences :

Business development

Informatique

Management

Négociation

Vente

Virtualisation

ITSM

SaaS

CLOUD COMPUTING

VIRTUALIZATION

EMC

CITRIX

VMWARE