Menu

Philippe HORN

Luxembourg

En résumé

I am an entrepreneurial commercial driven person focused on customers, who offers a combination of sales skills combined with a technical background.
I've got a proven track record in international account management and business sales related to the ICT industry.

Some words which could describe my personality are: communicator, competition attraction, natural people orientation and a team player. People also describe me as self starting and entrepreneurial.

Specialties:- Leading capabilities and management by delegation
- Natural team player and people oriented
- Proven ability to develop and apply strategies in complex environment
- Competition player
- Teaching capabilities
- Strong negotiator and ability to persuade at all levels
- Logical, methodological and process player

Mes compétences :
Business development
Informatique
Management
Négociation
Vente
Virtualisation
ITSM
SaaS
CLOUD COMPUTING
VIRTUALIZATION
EMC
CITRIX
VMWARE

Entreprises

  • Fujitsu Technology Solutions - Account Manager

    Luxembourg 2019 - maintenant Fujitsu is a global information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Main activity in Luxembourg Multicloud AZURE/AWS; AI; DataAnalytics; Big Data.

  • Gfi Infrastructure Services PSF Luxembourg - Senior Account Manager

    2016 - 2019

  • COMPUTACENTER PSF LUXEMBOURG - Senior Account MAnager

    2013 - 2016

  • Tecsys IT-Haus s.a. LUXEMBOURG - Senior Account Manager

    2011 - 2013 TECSYS-ITHAUS S.A.(abbreviated TECSYS) is an independent product supplier and IT service company based in Luxembourg.

    Our 5 company pillars are:
    - Project Business (HW, SW and services)
    - Transactional Business
    - Sourcing and recruitment
    - ITSM-BSM Services and Solutions
    - Managed Services

  • MOTOROLA division Ems, Anciennement Symbol Technologies - Responsable Marché Manufacturing France

    2007 - 2010 Développement de marchés émergeants ciblant certaines industries, administrations et le marché de la santé.
    Gestion des comptes clients et qualification des projets en direct. Vente et déploiements au travers du réseau de distributeurs. Montage de projets complexes avec plusieurs intégrateurs et alliances.

  • INTERMEC TECHNOLOGIES France - Responsable Marché Biens de Consommation France & Maghreb

    2003 - 2007 Approche grands comptes industriels en utilisant la méthodologie INB,WCS, MSA
    Management des comptes clients et qualification des projets en direct. Vente et déploiements au travers du réseau de distributeurs.
    Approche et pénétration de grands comptes clé en collaboration EMEA.

  • AGEDIS Groupe GPR - Responsable Marché Biens de Consommation

    2001 - 2003 Gestion et développement du marché agroalimentaire. Prospection, qualification de projets, rédaction des cahiers des charges , négociations finales et prises de commandes.

  • SEGEPAR - Directeur Commercial

    BUC 1999 - 2001 Gestion et recrutement d’une équipe commerciale. Extension du catalogue par développement d’une gamme de technologie complémentaire, organisation de salons et du plan marketing.

  • AGEDIS (Groupe GPR) - Chef des ventes

    1997 - 1999 Fabriquant de machines d’étiquetage automatique et solutions de gestion des stocks.
    Responsable du développement commercial de l’entreprise

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :