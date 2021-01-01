Retail
Philippe LACROIX
Philippe LACROIX
L'Union
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SEIREB
- Président
L'Union (31240)
2012 - maintenant
SEIREB
- Directeur Général
L'Union (31240)
2011 - 2012
SEIREB
- Directeur Technique
L'Union (31240)
2004 - 2011
SEIREB
L'Union (31240)
1991 - maintenant
Formations
CNAM (Toulouse)
Toulouse
1999 - 2004
Informatique réseaux et systèmes DPCT + DEST
Réseau
