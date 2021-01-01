Menu

Philippe LACROIX

L'Union

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SEIREB - Président

    L'Union (31240) 2012 - maintenant

  • SEIREB - Directeur Général

    L'Union (31240) 2011 - 2012

  • SEIREB - Directeur Technique

    L'Union (31240) 2004 - 2011

  • SEIREB

    L'Union (31240) 1991 - maintenant

Formations

  • CNAM (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 1999 - 2004 Informatique réseaux et systèmes DPCT + DEST

Réseau