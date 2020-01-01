Philippe TRACOL

-
Panter AG
- Director of Product Management & Innovation
Zürich, Switzerland
2017 - 2020
◼ Business Development
Tripled my group revenue in 2 years. #1 profit contributor from year 2 on with >2M CHF
◼ Product Innovation Management
Created open innovation incubator. Coached and advised on digitization strategy, value proposition, business models, product positioning and growth opportunities. Drove M&A process to acquire a strategic Machine Learning startup
-
product-M
- Senior Product Managment Consultant
Bern, Switzerland
2016 - maintenant
◼ Product Management
Offering product management and product-centric organization expertise to deep tech startups and scale-ups
-
ViDi Systems SA
- Senior Product Manager
Fribourg, Switzerland
2013 - 2016
◼ Product management
Managed product portfolio, strategy, life cycle, USP, requirements, global launches. Followed Agile product development practices.
◼ Business development
Established an international distributor and integrator network in North America, Europe and Asia: 20+ partnerships. In less than 3 years, transformed ViDi from a project focus into a product focus company and positioned it as a global key player. This led to ViDi being acquired by the market leader.
◼ Disruptive innovation
Positioned and promoted Artificial Intelligence (deep learning neural network technology) for the industrial machine vision market.
-
SOLGEN
- Co-Founder & General Manager
San Jose, CA - USA
2008 - 2013
◼ Entrepreneurship
Created first SME in the renewable energies integration field in Silicon Valley to offer distributed photovoltaic & hydrogen fuel-cells power plants. Negotiated key partnerships with distributors and equipment manufacturers.
◼ Project management
Conducted 80+ construction development projects for commercial and residential markets (Site feasibility studies, financing, development, design, construction and servicing). Applied Lean project management to create more value for customers and drastically reduce the average time to completion.
-
NXP Semiconductors
- Software Product Manager
San Jose, CA - USA
2006 - 2008
◼ Product management
Managed best-in-class semiconductor design software including strategy, roadmap, features, testing and life cycle.
◼ Change management and technology transfer
Drove a large scale “0-disruption” technology transfer among 400 users. Managed an international team of 10 engineers to promote benefits, support the deployment and counter resistance during the transition phase. Achieved 100% adoption rate.
-
NXP Semiconductors
- Innovation Manager
San Jose, CA - USA
2004 - 2006
◼ Open innovation
Conducted business case development, technology scouting and partnership opportunity assessment. Managed disruptive innovation projects from product concepts to business creation go-no-go decisions. Combined company expert knowledge and external network of partners (industries, universities, startups, research centers) in high tech fields: photovoltaic, biosensors, MEMs, mobile applications.
◼ Project management
Co-led a “TV-on-mobile-phone” demonstrator application project (six months, $4M budget, 25 engineers based in the USA and Germany). Resulted in a prime partnership agreement with a leading mobile phone manufacturer and the creation of a new product line.
-
Philips
- Design Engineer
San Jose, CA - USA
2001 - 2004
Semiconductor design - Improved quality and reliability control over silicon chip manufacturing. Deployed design-for-test and design-for-manufacturing methodologies to increase testing capabilities and product yield.
-
Altran
- Semiconductor Design Engineer Consultant
Paris (75000)
1998 - 2000
Consultancy projects for IBM, THOMSON-CSF-COMMUNICATION and THOMSON-CSF-DETEXIS in the communication, civil and military transportation fields. Contributed to the design of communication equipment used in the French TGV railway system to provide real-time infrastructure and traffic information to the trains.
-
HMT Microelectronics
- Semiconductor Design Engineer
Biel - Bienne, Switzerland
1996 - 1998
Designed and characterized semiconductor libraries. Conducted field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping.