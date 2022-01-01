Menu

Philippe VEBER

Paris 16

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Crystal Growth

Entreprises

  • CRISTECH - MITI - CNRS - Responsable réseau

    Paris 16 2020 - maintenant https://cristech.prod.lamp.cnrs.fr/
    http://cristech.cnrs.fr/

  • Institut Lumière Matière - CNRS - Ingénieur de Recherche

    Villeurbanne (69100) 2017 - maintenant Crystal Growth
    https://www.webofscience.com/wos/author/record/P-7838-2017
    https://orcid.org/0000-0002-0204-1266

    CFCC-AFC:
    https://www.afc.asso.fr/l-association/vie-de-lassociation/axes-transverses-main/croissance-cristalline

  • ICMCB-CNRS - Ingénieur de Recherche

    Talence (33400) 2007 - 2017 Crystal growth

  • CEA Grenoble - Ingénieur de Recherche

    Grenoble (38000) 2007 - 2007 Flux crystal growth

  • CRISTAL LASER S.A. / CEA Grenoble - Ingénieur de Recherche

    Grenoble (38000) 2006 - 2007 Czochralski crystal growth

  • Université de Bourgogne - ATER

    Dijon (21000) 2004 - 2005 Bachelor & Master degrees courses

  • ICB, Université de Bourgogne - PhD

    Dijon (21000) 2001 - 2005 Bridgman-Stockbarger crystal growth, characterizations and numerical modeling

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :