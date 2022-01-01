Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Philippe VEBER
Ajouter
Philippe VEBER
Paris 16
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Crystal Growth
Entreprises
CRISTECH - MITI - CNRS
- Responsable réseau
Paris 16
2020 - maintenant
https://cristech.prod.lamp.cnrs.fr/
http://cristech.cnrs.fr/
Institut Lumière Matière - CNRS
- Ingénieur de Recherche
Villeurbanne (69100)
2017 - maintenant
Crystal Growth
https://www.webofscience.com/wos/author/record/P-7838-2017
https://orcid.org/0000-0002-0204-1266
CFCC-AFC:
https://www.afc.asso.fr/l-association/vie-de-lassociation/axes-transverses-main/croissance-cristalline
ICMCB-CNRS
- Ingénieur de Recherche
Talence (33400)
2007 - 2017
Crystal growth
CEA Grenoble
- Ingénieur de Recherche
Grenoble (38000)
2007 - 2007
Flux crystal growth
CRISTAL LASER S.A. / CEA Grenoble
- Ingénieur de Recherche
Grenoble (38000)
2006 - 2007
Czochralski crystal growth
Université de Bourgogne
- ATER
Dijon (21000)
2004 - 2005
Bachelor & Master degrees courses
ICB, Université de Bourgogne
- PhD
Dijon (21000)
2001 - 2005
Bridgman-Stockbarger crystal growth, characterizations and numerical modeling
Formations
Université Bordeaux
Bordeaux (33000)
2016 - 2016
Habilitation à diriger des Recherches (HDR)
Université De Bourgogne
Dijon (21000)
2005 - 2005
Doctorat Physique (PhD)
Université De Bourgogne
Dijon (21000)
2000 - 2001
Master degree Physics (DEA)
Université De Bourgogne
Dijon (21000)
1998 - 2001
Master degree - Engineer Material Science (ESIREM)
Réseau
Cécile VCNT
François MICHELOT
Jean Pierre CHAMINADE
Laurent PUECH
Manuel THÉODET
Marianne LE TROEDEC
Mickaël LOZAC'H
Philippe BELLANGER
Rochana HACHEM
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z