Pierre BONTEMS

Paris

En résumé

I am a senior business manager with a diverse and successful track record going from business development to service delivery. Possessing excellent communication, leadership & organizational skills, I demonstrate experience in engaging decision makers and defining winning sales strategies & solutions.

Building upon my comprehensive understanding of the different pillars of the Enterprise, I define value propositions that leverage competitive advantage via
recognized quality services and engagement. I am skilled
in optimizing teams dynamics, uniting diverse agendas to a common goal, and hardnessing strategic and operational drivers to deliver results.

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.pierre-bontems.jver.ru

  • ACCENTURE - Program Manager for large-scale international telecommunication operators

    Paris 2000 - 2006 Key Clients: Orange, Cegetel, Bouygues Telecom, Mobistar, France Telecom Mobile Liban
    International Exposure: France, Belgium, Lebanon

    - Operational & financial management of major SI programs (up to 20 persons, including sub-contractors)
    - Implementation (from architecture definition to solution deployment) of new integration platforms (covering CRM, Rating, Billing, and Reporting scope)
    - Assessment of programs ROI through business case construction and analysis
    - Lead of value proposition definition on key strategic opportunities

  • ACCENTURE - Business Consultant for design, development, integration and delivery of business solutions

    Paris 1998 - 2000 Key Clients: GE Capital, Société Générale
    International Exposure: France, Egypt

    - Workload estimates and budget follow-up (Baseline, ETC, Actuals) on behalf of Project Manager
    - Technical team leader (architecture & development)
    - End-to-end implementation of HR solution (from requirement capture to solution deployment)

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2011 - 2012 Executive MBA

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2011 - 2011 Advanced Certificate in Aerospace & Aviation

    in relation with Concoria University (Montréal, Canada) and Air Business Academy (Toulouse, France)

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 1996 - 1998 Maitrise Informatique Appliquée à la Gestion des Entreprises

  • Université Du Maine (Le Mans)

    Le Mans 1993 - 1996 Licences en Sciences Economiques

