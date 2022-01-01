Pierre BOUDET

-
Countly
- Head of Revenue
Direction générale | Washington, DC
2022 - maintenant
• Leading GTM teams @ Countly
Use analytics to make better products.
Flexible setup (on-prem or hosted), multi-channel analytics, individual user journeys, advanced segmentation and cohort capabilities, built-in query engine for deep dives, broad API sets to connect to any data source, crash analytics, and much more.
Countly is an all-in-one analytics platform to assist you in your acquisition, engagement and retention efforts.
Check us out at https://count.ly/
-
WireWheel
- Head of Operations, Partners and Channels
Washington, DC
2019 - 2022
• Developing and executing new frameworks, processes, and initiatives across all the Revenue functions.
• Working on/leading various efforts such as Brand Strategy, Demand Gen Strategy, SEO Strategy, ABM Strategy, Growth Marketing, Content Strategy & Production, Website Optimization, Marketing Ops, Product Marketing, Sales Ops, Sales Strategy, Outbound Strategy, Tech stack optimization, Competitive Analysis, Workflow automation, etc...
WireWheel offers a cloud-based Privacy Management Platform that drives faster and more efficient compliance with global privacy laws like CCPA or GDPR. WireWheel has raised $45 million to date from NEA, PSP, ForgePoint Capital, Grotech, and Steve Case’s Rise of the Rest. Our team combines world-renowned privacy and policy experts with data scientists, PhDs, and academic researchers.
-
House of gigs
- Head: Growth, Marketing & Bizdev
2018 - 2019
Employee #1 to help build a financial platform for the growing app-based gig worker population.
Backed by leading early-stage venture capital firms including Broadhaven and AngelPad (AngelPad #12).
• Lifecycle Marketing: Led Organic Growth (SEO, ASO, Community Management with 15K+ followers, Social Media, Emails, Content, etc..), Paid Growth (Ads, Job boards, Agencies, Affiliates, etc...), Product Marketing, PR, Influencers relationships, Retention campaigns, etc...
• Feedback: Conducted user surveys, 50+ interviews, field testing, and product feedback sessions.
• Product: Worked very closely with PM on mockups, prototyping, and feature prioritization.
• Deep dive: Worked 10+ app-based gigs as a rideshare driver, delivery driver, dog walker, etc... to see it from the other side.
• Support: Managed support for 120K+ members.
• Bizdev: Built and managed a consumer-focused Health & Wealth partner marketplace and owned relationships with gig platforms.
• Business Strategy: Worked closely with CEO on overall strategy.
-
Snag
- Head of Partnerships
2017 - 2018
• Growth Strategy
• GTM Strategy
• Revenue/Traffic Partnerships
• Partner Marketplace
• Technology Alliances
• Corporate Development
• New Growth
Snag is the largest platform for hourly work with 90 million registered hourly workers and 450,000 employer locations nationwide. With Snag, employers staff up faster, hire smarter and keep shifts filled. Snag’s platform for hiring and managing teams allows people to land the right work while ensuring employers find the right workers when and where they need them. Snag’s flexible work platform, Snag Work, launched in 2017 and provides a network of workers the opportunity to select the shifts they want, when they want, from a variety of employers and locations, and helps employers optimize their shifts.
-
Snag
- Manager, New Growth
2017 - 2017
• Strategic partnerships and new growth initiatives
With more than 80 million registered hourly workers and 300,000 customer locations, Snagajob is America’s largest hourly marketplace, creating instant, quality connections so that a job can be secured in minutes. Since 2000, our mission has been to put people in right fit-positions so they can maximize their potential and live more fulfilling lives. Our marketplace is fueled by our network of hourly workers and our end-to-end platform of talent and workforce management solutions for employers —PeopleMatter. Our mobile sourcing, hiring, training, scheduling, and performance management tools drive results for single-location operators to Fortune 500 businesses with thousands of locations, across restaurant, retail, hospitality and other hourly industries.
-
Adobe Systems
- Manager, Business Strategy - MBA Intern
Paris
2015 - 2015
• Led an in-depth study on a new strategic revenue opportunity worldwide.
Defined opportunity scope, designed, conducted and analyzed user surveys, performed market sizing and presented market entry recommendations to senior management.
• Performed business impact analysis on iOS9 support drop for Adobe's mobile apps and provided recommendations and contingency plans to senior management.
-
Georgetown University
- Research Assistant
2015 - 2016
Research Assistant for Professor Wei Tang, Finance and Accounting department
• Research topic: How does Big Data affect investment decisions?
-
InSITE
- Fellow
Vancouver
2014 - 2016
Early Stage Startup consultant
• Product positioning: Provided go-to-market and value proposition consulting to a quantum computing company
• Market sizing: Assisted a Tax & Accounting mobile app venture in sizing their core verticals to assess market potential
The InSITE Fellowship is a highly competitive leadership development program comprised of exceptional graduate students at top universities, including Columbia, NYU, Harvard, MIT, Stanford, Georgetown, and several medical research institutions. InSITE Fellows and alumni make up a global network of entrepreneurs and leaders in technology and venture capital.
-
Georgetown University
- Research Assistant
2014 - 2016
Research Assistant for Professor Dennis Quinn, Business and Public Policy department
• Research topic: How does Renminbi currency valuation impact capital flows?
-
Bloomberg LP
- Consultant
New York
2012 - 2013
• Consulted on-site 100+ customers (Banks, Brokerage houses, Central banks, Asset managers, Corporations, Govt agencies, etc...) on optimal trading applications, processes and architecture
• Delivered solution presentations to Trading desks, Executive officers, Middle office, Risk, IT, Operations and compliance departments
• Coordinated projects from beta testing to trading environment production with respective IT/Operations teams
• Managed product rollouts with Bloomberg European salesforce
• Monitored trading system integration and STP projects
• Developed additional liquidity accross G20 currencies by forming partnerships with large and regional banks
• Involved in internal training and product development discussions
• Analyzed impact of financial regulatory reforms (EMIR, Dodd-Frank) on trading operations
• Assisted actively in product trend analysis, marketing material production and event organization
• Main instruments covered FX spot and forwards, Listed and OTC FX derivatives, Commodities, Commodity derivatives and Interest-rate derivatives
• Main territories included London, France, Belgium & Luxembourg
Personal interests in Financial regulations, Derivatives valuation, CVA/DVA topics, Front Office trading technologies, Data analysis & modeling
-
Bloomberg LP
- Senior Product Specialist
New York
2011 - 2012
• Consulted on-site buyside and sellside organizations on Bloomberg derivative valuation module, derivatives risk management, fair-value assessment, credit risk management and general operational efficiency
• Invited to the National Corporate Treasury Association annual meeting in France to deliver presentation on credit-risk impact on derivatives valuation (>1300 attendees)
• Arranged a European roadshow across various countries such as Switzerland, France, Italy and The Netherlands and presented to Investor Relations and Financial Analysts audiences
• Received a global award in December 2011 for product adoption
-
Bloomberg LP
- Country Manager for Corporates - France
New York
2009 - 2011
• Member of pilot team (4 people) targeting a new customer segment in Europe: Non-Financial Multinationals
• Concentrated on the customer need recognition and acted as product liaison between prospects and various Bloomberg product development units
• Produced market research briefs for management (competitive analysis, market sizing, trends, etc...)
• Organized multiple in-house and external events in order to raise brand awareness among strategic corporate stakeholders such as Treasury, Corporate Finance and Investor relations
• Met executive officers and C-suite among France top 200 companies
-
Bloomberg LP
- Sales specialist
New York
2007 - 2009
• Member of the French sales team specialized in Foreign Exchange market and Foreign Exchange derivatives
• Developed Bloomberg presence among Top 4 French investment banks across various departments such as Trading, Sales, Financial Engineering, Research
• Generated 250+ product development ideas across the full product spectrum
-
MB Insurance
- Origination/Sales
2007 - 2007
• Helped actively in the creation of a new and unique corporate saving program in partnership with one Australian insurance company
• Managed full sale cycle to professionals and SME CEOs from prospecting, general administration to contract reconciliation
• Generated 100+ proactive deals across France and 20+ leads for additional policies, extensions and corporate insurances
-
The Phone House
- Business Analyst
Paris
2005 - 2006
• Compiled and analyzed competitive intelligence on the French telecom market
• Reviewed ancillary product commercials (accessories and phone insurance) & created a pricing model
• Assisted with 3 key store openings in central Paris
-
Société Générale
- Credit Analyst - Internship
PARIS
2005 - 2005
• Served as Credit analyst for SMEs in Paris area with up to 200 Mio € of annual sales
• Involved in the whole credit process from due diligence, rating, application to risk profile monitoring
• Produced weekly business and financial newsletters for the head of branch and customers
-
Total
- Marketing & Communication Coordinator - Internship - Detroit (USA)
COURBEVOIE
2003 - 2003
• Assisted with the design and content of both internal and external websites
• Composed internal memos for management, B2B marketing brochures, video and audio safety material
• Produced and led a 360° 3-month long customer survey with onsite visits covering all business aspects (R&D, Production, Sales, Post-sales, etc...). Recommendations about pre-production engineering cooperation and post-sales customer service for the top accounts were implemented