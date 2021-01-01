Pierre GRANGER

Résultat fin 2011 BIMEDIA : 1er commercial national en terme de vente, soit 115% de l' objectif annuel fixé.
Résultat fin 2010 BIMEDIA : 1er commercial au niveau national en terme de vente, soit 130% de l' objectif annuel fixé.
Résultat fin 2012 BIMEDIA : 137% de l' objectif commercial réalisé.
Résultat fin premier trimestre 2013 : 110 % de l' objectif atteint, 1er vendeur national.
Résultat fi 2013 BIMEDIA : 120% de l' objectif annuel réalisé.
Résultat annuel 2014 Bimedia : 120% de l'objectif annuel réalisé, 1er vendeur national conquête.
Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Négociation
Management