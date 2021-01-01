Retail
Pierre GUILLET
Pierre GUILLET
DUBAI
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Edgewell Personal Care
- Regional Director Middle East & Africa
2015 - maintenant
Fromageries Bel
- Directeur Commercial Proche et Moyen Orient
2011 - 2015
Mars United Arab Emirates
- Directeur Commercial
2009 - maintenant
Mars
- Regional Manager Maghreb
2007 - 2009
Mars Morocco
- Country Manager
2005 - 2006
Mars Morocco
- Sales Manager
2004 - 2005
Master Foods
- Business Development Manager Qatar
2002 - 2004
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management Tours-Poitiers
Tours
1990 - 1993
Université Paris 7 Denis Diderot
Paris
1987 - 1990
Biochimie
Réseau
Carole GRANDJOUAN
Eric LEBRETTE
Isabelle HASSLER
Jeremy RITTER
Marie-Bénédicte POLLET-MERMET
Stephen DE BELENET
Sylvère LAUDE
Thomas BURLET
Virginie VERHULST
Xavier GIRAUDON
