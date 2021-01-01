Menu

Pierre GUILLET

DUBAI

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Edgewell Personal Care - Regional Director Middle East & Africa

    2015 - maintenant

  • Fromageries Bel - Directeur Commercial Proche et Moyen Orient

    2011 - 2015

  • Mars United Arab Emirates - Directeur Commercial

    2009 - maintenant

  • Mars - Regional Manager Maghreb

    2007 - 2009

  • Mars Morocco - Country Manager

    2005 - 2006

  • Mars Morocco - Sales Manager

    2004 - 2005

  • Master Foods - Business Development Manager Qatar

    2002 - 2004

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :