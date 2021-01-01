Menu

Pierre LERENA (PIERRE LERENA)

  • JIA Group
  • Managing Director Consumer Goods

London

En résumé

A Director with 24 years experience working within the Consumer Goods industry managing brands (from cradle to grave) in the food, beverage, personal care, beauty care, supplements and aesthetic medicine categories. Highly experienced in developing e-Commerce and digital marketing within organisations, improving and executing Multi-channel business retail and marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

My history exemplifies my leadership, dedication, achievements, financial acumen and in-depth knowledge of several consumer goods categories, markets, e-Commerce, digital marketing and rapid changing business environments.

I value my integrity, take responsibility for my decisions and inspire with a vision whilst demonstrating empathy.

Entreprises

  • JIA Group - Managing Director Consumer Goods

    Direction générale | London 2020 - maintenant I am responsible for implementing company policy, digital marketing and eCommerce (Group) transformation, revenue growth, profits and increasing shareholder return.
    Implementing the company strategy and convening with the Board to manage communication.
    Full autonomy to shape the business, select its leadership team and create a fresh vision for the companies next chapter including the establishment of new products and entry into new geographies. Lead, control, streamline and oversee the Consumer and Luxury Goods business operations, people and ventures. Full accountable for the overall success.

    https://jiagroupsa.com/

  • JIA Group - VP Sales and Marketing & Group e-Commerce Director

    Direction générale | London 2015 - 2020 JIA is a diverse international consumer and industrial group. Report to the Board. Responsible for P & L with a revenue of 90 Million Euro, 30 direct staff members, responsible for over 600 people. Major channels include e-Commerce, retail, wholesale and speciality (Surgeons, Dermatologists and Beauty Clinics)

    • Full autonomy to shape the business, select its leadership team and create a fresh vision for the companies next chapter including the establishment of new products and entry into new geographies.
    • Lead, control, streamline and oversee the Consumer Goods business operations, people and ventures, accountable for the overall success.
    • Provide strategic leadership to steer the company in the most profitable direction and influence the Board to deliver sustainable growth objectives.
    • Implementing the company policy and changes to impact on the businesses growth, profits and increasing shareholding return.
    • Convene with the BOD and manage communication between the Board, Chairperson/Shareholders.
    • Responsible for representing the company at pubic and press events to maximise brand exposure.
    • Leading, coaching, mentoring board members and members of staff to identity operational performance measures
    and coach them financially to analyse performance.
    • Head of e-Commerce and Digital Marketing
    • Responsible for defining and driving a seamless integrated consumer experience through the omnichannel digital marketing strategy
    • Define the unified strategy for Multi-channel retailing and marketing
    • Lead digital marketing strategy to increase engagement points with consumers and customers to develop relationships.

  • Elite Fibre SA - Managing Director

    EMEA 2012 - 2015 Elite Fibre is part of the Elite Group of Companies. Elite Fibre manufactures multi temperature truck bodies for the Pharmaceutical, Food, Beverage, Manufacturing, High Street retail and wholesale industries.

  • Sime Darby Oils - Director of Sales FMCG

    Sub Saharan Africa 2005 - 2012 Sime Darby is a diverse international conglomerate and the world’s largest palm estate owner. Sime Darby manufacture and distribute edible oils and fats, oleo chemicals, palm oil-based bio diesel and consumer goods.

  • Tiger Brands - Business Channel Manager

    Sub Saharan Africa 2001 - 2005 Tiger Brands is the largest FMCG manufacturing company in Africa with global interests. The owner of leading brands that compete in the food, beverage, personal care, home care, snacks and treats, baby and out of home categories.

  • Colgate Palmolive - Channel Account Marketing Manager

    Sub Saharan Africa 2000 - 2001 Colgate Palmolive is a worldwide consumer products company focused on the production and distribution of oral, personal care, home care and pet nutrition.

  • Gillette Group - Business Manager

    Sub Saharan Africa 1999 - 2000 Gillette is a multinational manufacturer of personal care (Gillette), oral care (Oral B), home & personal care appliances (Braun) and writing instruments (Parker, Waterman and Papermate). Gillette was purchased by P&G in 2005.

  • Coca Cola Beverages Africa - Senior Account Manager

    South Africa 1996 - 1999 Coca Cola an American corporation manufacturing nonalcoholic beverage concentrates and syrups. Coca Cola Beverages Africa manufacture (Bottle), sales, distribute and merchandise Coca Cola products in 13 countries.

  • Binmarkt Plastics and Packaging - Sales and Business Development Representative

    Sub Saharan Africa 1992 - 1996 Binmarkt is a manufacturing and distributor of rotational, blow-moulded, injection moulded and carton related products into the FMCG, manufacturing and pharmaceutical channels.

Formations

  • Chartered Institute of Marketing (Institute of Marketing)

    2020 - maintenant Post Graduate Degree in Professional Marketing (Masters Degree)

  • Chartered Institute of Marketing (IMM)

    1992 - 1996 Marketing Management