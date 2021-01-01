Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre MADER
Ajouter
Pierre MADER
Global Deployment Lead - bCom (e-commerce platform)
3M France
Global Deployment Lead - bCom (e-commerce platform)
Cergy
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
3M France
- Global Deployment Lead - bCom (e-commerce platform)
Informatique | Cergy (95000)
2015 - maintenant
Formations
City University Of New York-Brooklyn College (New York)
New York
1990 - 1991
Master of Science - Chemistry
Faculté Des Sciences Polytech'Nantes
Nantes
1987 - 1990
Matériaux
Réseau
Alexander PFAB
Anne-Sophie NOBLET
Bruno WATTEL
Christophe MEULEMAN
Hayate OULD-AMAR
Jean-Marc BOLLON
Laurent BAPTISTE
Loeuillet-Schneider ANNE
Martin LOFGREN
Stéphane PETIT