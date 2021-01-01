Pierre TEYSSOT

Saint-Priest France2009 - 2011In charge of developing Kaizen culture within the Logistics department (8 managers responsible to a team of 20 people each)
I was responsible for supporting the unit managers in implementing the continuous improvement through the Kaizen events: problem definition, data collecting, participants training, and problem solving skills.
The goal of the Kaizen events was in link with the company objectives: security, quality, performance and ergonomics.
My others projetcs :
- Implementation of the 5S method by training and coaching people
- Implementation of the QRQC
- Manufacturing engineering tasks (notably ergonomics quotation and Muda elimination)
Flow International Corporation (Seattle)
- Manufacturing engineering intern
2009 - 2009My assignement was to improve the receiving process, using Lean Manufacturing tools (Value Stream Mapping, Muda hunting...)
Ruget Tigre (Tôlerie peinture)
- Stagiaire ADV et ordonnancement
2006 - 2006Sur SAP, saisie et traitement des commandes.
Assistance au responsable d'atelier pour l'ordonnancement (réparation de la charge sur les équipements)