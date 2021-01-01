Menu

Pierre TEYSSOT

  • Meggitt
Fribourg

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion industrielle
Value Stream mapping
Lean manufacturing
Logistique
Kaizen
5S
A3 report
Total Productive Maintenance
Gestion de projet
Norme ISO TS 16949

Entreprises

  • Meggitt (Suisse) - Responsable Excellence opérationnelle

    Direction générale | Fribourg 2018 - maintenant

  • SMURFIT KAPPA - Responsable amélioration continue

    SAINT MANDE 2015 - 2018 Chargé du déploiement de la démarche d'amélioration continue sur l'ensemble de la cartonnerie de Chasse sur Rhône. Egalement membre du comité de direction du site.

  • SEGECO Consulting - Lean consultant

    2011 - 2014 Examples of missions :

    - Total productive maintenance
    - 5S implementation
    - Problems solving methods : QRQC, 5 why, Ishikawa, PDCA
    - Value stream mapping

  • Renault Trucks - Lean facilitator

    Saint-Priest France 2009 - 2011 In charge of developing Kaizen culture within the Logistics department (8 managers responsible to a team of 20 people each)

    I was responsible for supporting the unit managers in implementing the continuous improvement through the Kaizen events: problem definition, data collecting, participants training, and problem solving skills.

    The goal of the Kaizen events was in link with the company objectives: security, quality, performance and ergonomics.

    My others projetcs :

    - Implementation of the 5S method by training and coaching people
    - Implementation of the QRQC
    - Manufacturing engineering tasks (notably ergonomics quotation and Muda elimination)

  • Flow International Corporation (Seattle) - Manufacturing engineering intern

    2009 - 2009 My assignement was to improve the receiving process, using Lean Manufacturing tools (Value Stream Mapping, Muda hunting...)

  • Ruget Tigre (Tôlerie peinture) - Stagiaire ADV et ordonnancement

    2006 - 2006 Sur SAP, saisie et traitement des commandes.
    Assistance au responsable d'atelier pour l'ordonnancement (réparation de la charge sur les équipements)

