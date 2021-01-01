-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.pierre-tizzani.okec.xyz
Roche-Bobois International
- International Subsidiaries Finance Manager
2009 - 2011
• Supervision of local teams
• Liaising with local contractors, banks and auditors
• Budget and cash-flow Forecasts
• Implementation and harmonization of monthly reportings and KPI
• Strategic development. New showroom openings and company buyouts:
- Investment studies (breakeven, project feasibility, financing)
- Negotiation with landlords, brokers and lawyers
- Follow-up of restoration works
- Recruitment of sales and administrative team
Roche-Bobois United-Kingdom
- Finance controller
2007 - 2009
• Implementation of corporate ERP
• Stock control and permanent inventory
• Budget and cash flow forecasts
• Implementation of analytical accountings – monthly reporting
• Cost analysis and cost cutting
Saint-Gobain
- Junior Project Manager - European Industrial Department
Courbevoie
2005 - 2006
Rationalization of European production sites: Transfer of production lines (Load and capacity computation, productivity optimization, labelling and packaging cost savings, SAP implementation)