Menu

Pierre-Yves DUCLOS

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gaz naturel liquéfié
Procédés
Liquéfaction

Entreprises

  • GDF SUEZ - Chef de projet R&D GNL

    COURBEVOIE 2013 - maintenant

  • GDF SUEZ - Ingénieur de recherche GNL

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2013

  • Technip UK - Subsea project engineer (work placement)

    Paris 2008 - 2008 6 month work placement as a project engineer on subsea installation, repair and maintenance in the North Sea.

  • Sasol Ltd - Process Engineer (work placement)

    2007 - 2008 Work placement as a process engineer.
    Worked on optimization projects within the tank farm of the Sasol Coal-to-Liquids
    plant in Secunda, South Africa

Formations

Réseau