Connexion
Pierre-Yves DUCLOS
Pierre-Yves DUCLOS
COURBEVOIE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gaz naturel liquéfié
Procédés
Liquéfaction
Entreprises
GDF SUEZ
- Chef de projet R&D GNL
COURBEVOIE
2013 - maintenant
GDF SUEZ
- Ingénieur de recherche GNL
COURBEVOIE
2009 - 2013
Technip UK
- Subsea project engineer (work placement)
Paris
2008 - 2008
6 month work placement as a project engineer on subsea installation, repair and maintenance in the North Sea.
Sasol Ltd
- Process Engineer (work placement)
2007 - 2008
Work placement as a process engineer.
Worked on optimization projects within the tank farm of the Sasol Coal-to-Liquids
plant in Secunda, South Africa
Formations
Ecole Centrale De Lille
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2005 - 2009
General engineering, with a final year elective option in chemical and process engineering
Lycée Chateaubriand
Rennes
2003 - 2005
MPSI - MP
Lycée Benjamin Franklin
Auray
2000 - 2003
Baccalauréat Scientifique, spécialité maths
