Pierrick KOCH
Pierrick KOCH
Abrest
En résumé
Mes compétences :
JavaScript
Grid computing
Git
Linux
OpenCV
Python
Blender
C
Entreprises
EasyMile
- Ingénieur R&D
Abrest
2016 - maintenant
LAAS-CNRS , Toulouse
- PhD candidate
Toulouse
2012 - 2016
CNRS
- Software Engineer
Paris
2011 - 2012
IRD
- Research assistant
CHAMBRAY LES TOURS
2010 - 2010
University of La Rochelle
- Research assistant
2008 - 2008
Micro Cockpit
- Intern
2008 - 2008
Formations
Universiteit Leiden
Leiden
2008 - 2009
Master
Université La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2008 - 2010
Master
Université La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2006 - 2008
Bachelor
