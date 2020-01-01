Menu

Pierrick REMY

Pantin

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Contrôle de gestion
Finance

Entreprises

  • BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES - Chargé de comptes middle / back office

    Pantin 2010 - maintenant • Daily management of clients’ accounts on OTC and on exchange deals. Central point of contact for the clients. Monitoring of all securities activity, pro-actively advising of anomalies and situation requiring client action.
    • Management of global relationship between the clients and the local markets for settlement and custody issues. Ability to work on all global markets as required by the client.
    • Investigation of anomalies and clients’ queries. Risk management of short positions.
    • Management of on-exchange GCM (global clearing member) and derivatives accounts.
    • Instructions amendment and creation. Cross border trade management, corporate action management, including securities conversions, splits, dividend payment …
    • Test and integration of new clients on different markets. SWIFT testing. Assisting the clients with requirements and specifications on their systems to match that of the bank.
    • Presentation of the activity and procedures to other teams and departments in relation to Global Custody Services (GCS). Training other teams as required.

  • Thomson Grass Valley - Contrôleur de Gestion

    2008 - 2009 • Management of a team for an inventory of the department.
    • Management of a running inventory for demo and loan items within the plant resulting in reduction of loan times by 27 %. Assisted with internal audit preparation.
    • Creation of an Excel management tool for monitoring licenses consumptions, resulting in reduction of licenses costs by 12%. Creation of Excel macro for calculation of currency effects on output.
    • Daily management of cost monitoring tools and monthly closing and reconciliation of accounts.

  • SPIE SCGPM - Stagiaire Achats

    2006 - 2006 Stagiaire aux achats :

    négociation et rédaction de contrats

    développement d'un outil de calcul de coûts "do or buy"

    évaluation d'un logiciel d'achats centralisé

    étude de marché

