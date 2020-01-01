Pierrick REMY

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Contrôle de gestion
Finance
Entreprises
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
- Chargé de comptes middle / back office
Pantin2010 - maintenant• Daily management of clients’ accounts on OTC and on exchange deals. Central point of contact for the clients. Monitoring of all securities activity, pro-actively advising of anomalies and situation requiring client action.
• Management of global relationship between the clients and the local markets for settlement and custody issues. Ability to work on all global markets as required by the client.
• Investigation of anomalies and clients’ queries. Risk management of short positions.
• Management of on-exchange GCM (global clearing member) and derivatives accounts.
• Instructions amendment and creation. Cross border trade management, corporate action management, including securities conversions, splits, dividend payment …
• Test and integration of new clients on different markets. SWIFT testing. Assisting the clients with requirements and specifications on their systems to match that of the bank.
• Presentation of the activity and procedures to other teams and departments in relation to Global Custody Services (GCS). Training other teams as required.
Thomson Grass Valley
- Contrôleur de Gestion
2008 - 2009• Management of a team for an inventory of the department.
• Management of a running inventory for demo and loan items within the plant resulting in reduction of loan times by 27 %. Assisted with internal audit preparation.
• Creation of an Excel management tool for monitoring licenses consumptions, resulting in reduction of licenses costs by 12%. Creation of Excel macro for calculation of currency effects on output.
• Daily management of cost monitoring tools and monthly closing and reconciliation of accounts.
SPIE SCGPM
- Stagiaire Achats
2006 - 2006Stagiaire aux achats :
négociation et rédaction de contrats
développement d'un outil de calcul de coûts "do or buy"