Pilar BIDAN (ARRIAGADA)

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Anthocyane S.A - Chef de Rang / Sommelière

    Paris 2016 - 2017

  • Stage Master 2 Tourisme assité par La Forge 3.0 - Création d'un projet oenotouristique

    Serris (77700) 2016 - 2016

  • Le Repaire De Bacchus - Responsable de Magasin, Vins et Spiritueux.

    Paris 2010 - 2014

  • Conseillère Vin (Service Sommellerie)

    Santiago, Chili 2007 - 2010 Comercial Peumo, Viña Concha y Toro - Botalcura Winery

  • El Mundo del Vino, Cavas Reunidas. - Commerciale Vin Secteur CHR

    Puerto Varas, Chili. 2006 - 2007

  • Hotel Villarrica Parc Lake - Stagiaire marketing

    Santiago 2003 - 2003

  • Gran Hotel Pucón - Promotions, Marketing et Vente

    Santiago 2001 - 2004

Formations