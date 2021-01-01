Quentin ALLINNE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille
Driven by the passion of sport and product innovation, my carreer allow me to discover many sides of the sport industry.
I do believe in user centered design to combine technical solutions with use needs and create unique products with great added value. During my different positions, I had the opportunity to bring various products to the market but also to lead teams and strategic projects to the success.
Mes compétences :
Conception
Design
Ingénierie
Innovation
Modélisation
Plasturgie
Simulation
Simulation numérique
Ski
Sports