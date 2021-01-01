Menu

Quentin ALLINNE

LILLE

En résumé

Driven by the passion of sport and product innovation, my carreer allow me to discover many sides of the sport industry.
I do believe in user centered design to combine technical solutions with use needs and create unique products with great added value. During my different positions, I had the opportunity to bring various products to the market but also to lead teams and strategic projects to the success.

Mes compétences :
Conception
Design
Ingénierie
Innovation
Modélisation
Plasturgie
Simulation
Simulation numérique
Ski
Sports

Entreprises

  • Airbus France - Stage Ingénieur

    maintenant Stage de fin d‘étude effectué au sein du département TNEG (product improvment).
    Elaboration d’un outil de modélisation de hublots composites sous Patran.
    Analayse par Eléments Finis et calcul de structure.

  • Universidad Autonoma Metropolitana de Mexico - Stage Recherche

    maintenant Mission de 3 mois pour le laboratoire d’hydrologie de l’UAM
    Création d’une méthode de reconstruction 3D et d’interpolation de mouvement (Matlab)

  • Université de MONTREAL - Chargé d'étude

    maintenant Projet de 4 mois pour le Laboratoire de Vision 3D de l’UdeM
    Elaboration d’un tracker elliptique de tête - Détection et suivi du mouvement (Matlab)

  • ESTIA Entreprendre - Chargé d'étude

    Bidart maintenant Projet Innosport.
    Etude d’opportunité pour l’intégration des Technologies de l'Information et de la Communication dans les sports de glisse.
    Benchmark de projets innovants

  • Decathlon International - Ingénieur Produit

    2014 - maintenant Development of a range of fitness products: cross training accessories and trampolines and toys.
    Innovation, technical design, quality & cost management, production follow up, close relationship with sales, marketing teams and suppliers all over the world

  • Oxylane - Decathlon - Responsable d'équipe

    2012 - 2014 In charge of a 12 people team included in the hardware equipment business unit. We support all Decathlon brands during their products development, from concept generation to production, on the following activities
    - Design office: 3D design, CAD and simulation
    - Raw material department (plastique, composite, metal & finishings): material choice, technical training, audit and collaboration with purchase and supply team.
    - Process & material innovation: tech watch and trends, technology transfer, innovative project management.
    As a team manager, I focus on developing technical skills our my team members and building with them a collaborative project to ensure everyday motivation and satisfaction. These are the key points to keep Decathon brands trusting us.
    CAO, calcul de structure et rhéologie

  • Decathlon - Innovation Manager

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2009 - 2011 As an Innovation leader, I am in charge of the innovation strategy for protective gear, helmets and body protector. This mission requires a deep understanding of the market, of the user needs and combines different domains:

    - R&D (traumatology, biomechanism)
    - trends & tech watch (materials, fabrics...)
    - Creativity and concept creation
    - Intellectual property & patents
    - Innovation project management

    Shared with every team member and part of the business unit project, our innovation plan allow us to create better and safer products for sports like ski, biking, horseriding or skateboard. d'impact, rhéologie).

  • Decathlon - Simulation Engineer

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2008 - 2011 In charge of Simulation in the Plastic business unit

    - Mechanical & structural analysis
    - Shock and impact simulation
    - Raw material characterization
    - Trainees and apprentice management

  • AXUNN Skis - Stage Ingénieur Produit

    2007 - 2007 Stage de fin de Master
    Design, Conception et Dimensionnement des produits techniques Axunn : skis, bâtons, raquette de tennis (Catia V5, Patran, Nastran)
    Mise en place d’un label d’éco conception pour les produits de la marque
    Etudes stratégiques concernant les matériaux composites

Formations

