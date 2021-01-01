Quentin CHATARD

Menu

I finish my Master's degree at the end of the year and from 1st January 2019 on, I'm available for permanent positions related to the Purchasing or Supply Chain activities.
I’ve more than 2 years of experience in Purchasing and Supply Chain.
I'm open to any corresponding job offer, ready to travel and accept a distant position.

I am currently studying in the 4th year of the IDRAC Business School, based in Lyon. I am attending the “High School Programme” called PGE for a total duration of 5 years (Master's degree).
Specialist field : Purchasing & Supply Chain


French interview with Le Monde : http://www.lemonde.fr/campus/article/2016/05/25/faire-des-etudes-ou-un-stage-a-l-etranger-un-bagage-pour-la-vie_4925923_4401467.html


https://fr.linkedin.com/in/quentinchatard

Mes compétences :
Démarche commerciale
Marketing
Marketing opérationnel
Stratégie commerciale
Chaine logistique
Commerce B2B
Développement commercial
Communication
Outils informatique logistique

Entreprises

  • Jaeger-LeCoultre - Productivity Buyer

    2018 - maintenant • Supplier Performance
    - Update of the suppliers cartography.
    - Setting up KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).
    - Indirect purchases.
    - Benchmark.

    • Service Performance
    - Setting up purchasing procedures.
    - Setting up templates.
    - Setting up KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).

    • Continuous improvement
    - Global process.

  • CNSE - Buyer

    TAPONAS 2017 - 2017 Purchasing :
    - Setting up KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).
    - Setting up purchase procedures.
    - Supplier portofolio analysis.
    - Sourcing
    - Continuous improvment.

    Aftermarket service :
    - Solution research for the customer
    - Parts preparation & shipping

  • Volvo Powertrain, Group Trucks Operations - Supply Chain Analyst

    2016 - 2016 Work with KPI Key Performance Indicator
    • Analysis and reporting of the KPIs.
    (Material Availability Point of Use, Material Controller results, Supplier Delivery Performance…)
    • Update weekly, monthly, and quarterly KPI.
    • Continuous improvement of reporting tools.
    • Interaction with USA, Sweden, France, Japan, India & Brazil.

    Work with Supply Chain Optimization
    • Case update
    • Presentation of the potentials SCO cases in logistics with the different Volvo plants to present that during the SCOG.
    • Preparation of the SCO Committee with purchasing.
    • Improvement of the structure of the governance process
    • Interaction with USA, Sweden, France, Japan, India & Brazil.

  • Track 64° Association - President

    2015 - maintenant Association gathering fans of on track and on road motorcycles

    President: Office and association management.
    Sponsorship search and association promotion.
    Web site, Facebook (and other) pages management.

    Full member practicing motorbike on track at an upper intermediate level.

  • Particulier en cours de création d'entreprise - Marketing consultant

    2015 - 2015 Feasibility study for an independent contractor planning to create a business in the field of real estate.

    Defining the market
    Collecting information from the structures in question
    Defining the processes to conduct

  • Archipel restaurant - Waiter & Bartender

    2015 - 2016 Waiter:

    Hosting and placing/seating clients.
    Taking orders.
    Waiting on tables.
    Cleaning.


    Bartender:

    Preparing beverages.
    Waiting on tables.


    http://archipel-restaurant.fr/.

  • CNSE - Marketing researcher

    TAPONAS 2015 - 2015 Marketing:

    Marketing study for launching a new product.
    Defining the market
    Canvassing for clients and suppliers
    Collecting information related to the project
    Defining the company's position


    Commercial:

    In charge of quote requests.
    Taking orders.
    Making appointments.
    Launching a mailing campaign.
    Organizing open house events.


    http://www.cnse-france.com/fr/

  • SDIS 38 (Departemental Fire and Rescue Service) - Volunteer Fireman

    2014 - maintenant • Duty and on call rotas since Summer 2014 & 2015 on fire brigade activity.
    • Fire station logistician and in charge of the medical equipment and consumables.

  • Volvo Parts - Material controller

    Saint Priest 2013 - 2013 Supply Chain Management

    Stock management and supply management for replacement parts.
    Production resource management abroad.
    Management of delivery, manufacturing, and supply issues, and suppliers' follow-up.
    Supply management for new line.

  • E.Leclerc - Cashier

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2012 - 2013

  • Cocorico - Bartender & Advertising manager

    2012 - 2012 Cook assistant, cook, dinning staff, and bartender.

    Advertising manager : Setting up new logos, canvassing for new clients, marketing development of the restaurant's image, of its implantation and its organization.


    Bistro Frances, Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico

