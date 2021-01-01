Quentin CHATARD

-
Jaeger-LeCoultre
- Productivity Buyer
2018 - maintenant
• Supplier Performance
- Update of the suppliers cartography.
- Setting up KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).
- Indirect purchases.
- Benchmark.
• Service Performance
- Setting up purchasing procedures.
- Setting up templates.
- Setting up KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).
• Continuous improvement
- Global process.
-
CNSE
- Buyer
TAPONAS
2017 - 2017
Purchasing :
- Setting up KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).
- Setting up purchase procedures.
- Supplier portofolio analysis.
- Sourcing
- Continuous improvment.
Aftermarket service :
- Solution research for the customer
- Parts preparation & shipping
-
Volvo Powertrain, Group Trucks Operations
- Supply Chain Analyst
2016 - 2016
Work with KPI Key Performance Indicator
• Analysis and reporting of the KPIs.
(Material Availability Point of Use, Material Controller results, Supplier Delivery Performance…)
• Update weekly, monthly, and quarterly KPI.
• Continuous improvement of reporting tools.
• Interaction with USA, Sweden, France, Japan, India & Brazil.
Work with Supply Chain Optimization
• Case update
• Presentation of the potentials SCO cases in logistics with the different Volvo plants to present that during the SCOG.
• Preparation of the SCO Committee with purchasing.
• Improvement of the structure of the governance process
• Interaction with USA, Sweden, France, Japan, India & Brazil.
-
Track 64° Association
- President
2015 - maintenant
Association gathering fans of on track and on road motorcycles
President: Office and association management.
Sponsorship search and association promotion.
Web site, Facebook (and other) pages management.
Full member practicing motorbike on track at an upper intermediate level.
-
Particulier en cours de création d'entreprise
- Marketing consultant
2015 - 2015
Feasibility study for an independent contractor planning to create a business in the field of real estate.
Defining the market
Collecting information from the structures in question
Defining the processes to conduct
-
Archipel restaurant
- Waiter & Bartender
2015 - 2016
Waiter:
Hosting and placing/seating clients.
Taking orders.
Waiting on tables.
Cleaning.
Bartender:
Preparing beverages.
Waiting on tables.
http://archipel-restaurant.fr/.
-
CNSE
- Marketing researcher
TAPONAS
2015 - 2015
Marketing:
Marketing study for launching a new product.
Defining the market
Canvassing for clients and suppliers
Collecting information related to the project
Defining the company's position
Commercial:
In charge of quote requests.
Taking orders.
Making appointments.
Launching a mailing campaign.
Organizing open house events.
http://www.cnse-france.com/fr/
-
SDIS 38 (Departemental Fire and Rescue Service)
- Volunteer Fireman
2014 - maintenant
• Duty and on call rotas since Summer 2014 & 2015 on fire brigade activity.
• Fire station logistician and in charge of the medical equipment and consumables.
-
Volvo Parts
- Material controller
Saint Priest
2013 - 2013
Supply Chain Management
Stock management and supply management for replacement parts.
Production resource management abroad.
Management of delivery, manufacturing, and supply issues, and suppliers' follow-up.
Supply management for new line.
-
E.Leclerc
- Cashier
Ivry-sur-Seine
2012 - 2013
-
Cocorico
- Bartender & Advertising manager
2012 - 2012
Cook assistant, cook, dinning staff, and bartender.
Advertising manager : Setting up new logos, canvassing for new clients, marketing development of the restaurant's image, of its implantation and its organization.
Bistro Frances, Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico