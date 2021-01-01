Menu

Quentin GUILLAUME

SAN FRANCISCO

En résumé

Http://quentinguillaume.com/

Mes compétences :
Photoshop
Windows
Mac
Microsoft office
Haccp
CIEL Gestion commerciale
Sage
Google adWords
Git
Github
CSS 3
JavaScript
HTML 5
AngularJS

Entreprises

  • Badge List - Junior Back-end Developer (RoR)

    2018 - maintenant • Refactoring the Back-end App
    • New Feature Development & Bug Fixes: Participate in agile sprints to drive development of new fixes and features.
    Improving Automated Testing - Help build out the rspec / capybara tests with the goal of incorporating automated testing into a continuous integration process.

  • Course Hero - Temporary Data Entry Specialist through Premier Talent Partners Company Name

    2018 - 2018 Assisted in polishing the algorithmic patterns for the artificial intelligence to identify which documents are study material or gibberish.
    • Document analyzation
    • Document assessment
    • Document configuration
    • Document processing

  • QuentinGuillaume - Web Developer

    2018 - maintenant Partnered with clients to outline website goals, build wire frames, architect site features and develop full functionality. Skilled at creating web compliant metadata for developing SEO - friendly websites.

  • Plutus Associates - Business Developpement

    2016 - 2018 San Francisco Bay Area

    International marketing and consulting firm primarily focused on developing conferences and trade-shows.
    • Founded company in 2016 in partnership with Shixin & Lamp to connect customers globally with our offering of international conferences and trade-shows.
    • Run every day operations including Finance, Operations, Business Development, Marketing and Sales to increase revenue.
    • Built from ground-up company branding, marketing and sales materials. Utilized tools built to run marketing campaigns to drive new customers to the business. Company was profitable in 2016.

  • Villa Médicis Beaune - Adjoint de Direction

    2013 - 2016 • La gestion financière et reporting budgétaire
    • Mettre à jour le site web de l'entreprise
    • Créer des supports marketing
    • Mettre en œuvre des politiques et des procédures commerciales
    • Responsable Hygiène en cuisine
    • Suivi des Travaux
    • Gestion du personnel
    • Responsable de la partit Hôtellerie
    • Gestion des Recrutements (entretien d'embauche, rédaction des contrats de travail)

  • Universal Music New York - Assistant de Communication

    2012 - 2012 Organisation du bureau
    Gestion du courrier (réception/envoie)
    Gestion des Newsletter (création)
    Gestion du compte Facebook (création de poste Facebook, réponse au Email...)

  • Kiabi - Vendeur

    HEM 2011 - 2011 Mise en rayon
    Conseil clientèle

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :