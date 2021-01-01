Quentin GUILLAUME

Mes compétences :
Photoshop
Windows
Mac
Microsoft office
Haccp
CIEL Gestion commerciale
Sage
Google adWords
Git
Github
CSS 3
JavaScript
HTML 5
AngularJS
Entreprises
Badge List
- Junior Back-end Developer (RoR)
2018 - maintenant• Refactoring the Back-end App
• New Feature Development & Bug Fixes: Participate in agile sprints to drive development of new fixes and features.
Improving Automated Testing - Help build out the rspec / capybara tests with the goal of incorporating automated testing into a continuous integration process.
Course Hero
- Temporary Data Entry Specialist through Premier Talent Partners Company Name
2018 - 2018Assisted in polishing the algorithmic patterns for the artificial intelligence to identify which documents are study material or gibberish.
• Document analyzation
• Document assessment
• Document configuration
• Document processing
QuentinGuillaume
- Web Developer
2018 - maintenantPartnered with clients to outline website goals, build wire frames, architect site features and develop full functionality. Skilled at creating web compliant metadata for developing SEO - friendly websites.
Plutus Associates
- Business Developpement
2016 - 2018San Francisco Bay Area
International marketing and consulting firm primarily focused on developing conferences and trade-shows.
• Founded company in 2016 in partnership with Shixin & Lamp to connect customers globally with our offering of international conferences and trade-shows.
• Run every day operations including Finance, Operations, Business Development, Marketing and Sales to increase revenue.
• Built from ground-up company branding, marketing and sales materials. Utilized tools built to run marketing campaigns to drive new customers to the business. Company was profitable in 2016.
Villa Médicis Beaune
- Adjoint de Direction
2013 - 2016• La gestion financière et reporting budgétaire
• Mettre à jour le site web de l'entreprise
• Créer des supports marketing
• Mettre en œuvre des politiques et des procédures commerciales
• Responsable Hygiène en cuisine
• Suivi des Travaux
• Gestion du personnel
• Responsable de la partit Hôtellerie
• Gestion des Recrutements (entretien d'embauche, rédaction des contrats de travail)
Universal Music New York
- Assistant de Communication
2012 - 2012Organisation du bureau
Gestion du courrier (réception/envoie)
Gestion des Newsletter (création)
Gestion du compte Facebook (création de poste Facebook, réponse au Email...)