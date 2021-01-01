Retail
Quentin LALOUX
Quentin LALOUX
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MAESTRIS LILLE
- Chargé de Relations Entreprises et Conseiller en Formation
LILLE
2014 - maintenant
Decathlon
- Adjoint Responsable Rayon - Running/Eau
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2014 - 2014
Groupe Lucien Barrière
- Employé polyvalent
Paris
2010 - 2014
Formations
Maestris Sup
Lille
2014 - 2015
Bachelor Marketing
IUT DE LENS (Lens)
Lens
2012 - 2012
Réseau
Catherine CAVAILLES
Chistian DESHAYES
Jordane QUINCY
Laëtitia DELCAMBRE
Landry FIEVRE
Maxime GUERMEUR
Nicolas DEBETTE
Oualid ZOUINE
Pierre-Edouard DUPARCQ
