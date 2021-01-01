Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin LE BOULC'H
Ajouter
Quentin LE BOULC'H
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Centre de calcul de l'IN2P3/CNRS
- Ingénieur de Recherche
2014 - maintenant
Chargé du support auprès de l'expérience Euclid (mission ESA).
Laboratoire de Physique Subatomique et de Cosmologie - Grenoble
- Doctorant
2010 - 2013
Formations
Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier
Grenoble
2010 - 2013
Doctorat
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2009 - 2010
Master
Ecole Normale Supérieure De Lyon ENS Lyon (Lyon)
Lyon
2008 - 2009
Master
Université Rennes 1
Rennes
2005 - 2008
Licence
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z