Quentin MAGNE
Quentin MAGNE
DACHAU
Pas de description
Entreprises
Autoliv B.V. & Co.KG
- Ingénieur de Projet, Engineering Restraint System
2012 - maintenant
CNRS - Institut P'
- Technicien
2011 - 2011
Technicien sur l'étude sur les ondes de batillage dans le cadre du projet IBIS (expérimentation et analyse).
Isodelta
- Ouvrier en production
2010 - 2010
Polytech' Lyon
Lyon
2009 - 2012
Mécanique
Lycée Louis Armand
Poitiers
2007 - 2009
PT
Baptiste BLANCHON
Benjamin HAMELIN
Jean Francois SOULET
Julia ROMBI
Matthieu FELIX
Michaelle RANAIVOMIARANA
Nassim JAOUANI
Quentin CHABERT
Radouane ROUFID
Simon JUTARD
