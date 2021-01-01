Retail
Quentin MARTI
Quentin MARTI
SAINT DENIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SPIE Facilities
- Responsable Contrats CVC
SAINT DENIS
2015 - maintenant
SPIE
- Stagiaire Assistant Responsable d'Affaires
Cergy
2015 - 2015
Formations
IUT RENNES
Rennes
2014 - 2015
Lycée PS De Laplace FEE
Caen
2012 - 2014
Lycée PS De Laplace BAC STI F9
Caen
2010 - 2012
Réseau
Alexandre KREITSCHI
Brice ROUXEL
Corinne HABART
David JANVIER
François MANUEL
Guillaume HARDOUIN
Max LOTTIN
Philippe TIJOU
Pierre-Emmanuel BRIN
Sylvain DUPARC
