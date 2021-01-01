Menu

Quentin MARTI

SAINT DENIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SPIE Facilities - Responsable Contrats CVC

    SAINT DENIS 2015 - maintenant

  • SPIE - Stagiaire Assistant Responsable d'Affaires

    Cergy 2015 - 2015

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :