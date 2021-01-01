Rakesh NUOVOTEAM (RAKESH KUMAR SHARMA)

NuovoTeam is an all-in-one employee app that helps organizations track and monitor their non-desk workers and field force. NuovoTeam facilitates employee productivity tracking, communication and collaboration across your workforce. Monitor employee location, employee work hours with clock-in, clock-out, track work status and assign tasks, enable organization-wide unified contact management and make way for communication with VoIP calling, instant messaging, video calling and group chats. NuovoTeam Newsfeed and broadcast messaging can also be effectively used for HR and crisis communication. NuovoTeam is ideal for organizations for Non-Desk Workers and Frontline Workers across Logistics & Transport, Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Remote Teams, First Responders and Oil & Gas Industry. NuovoTeam is available for Android and iOS.

