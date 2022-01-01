Menu

Ramdane AÏT BENHAMOU

Bezons

En résumé

Personal Profile :
I consider myself as spontaneous and dynamic with good relational skills and professionalism. Being used to teamwork, I feel flexible enough to listen and to accept other’s opinions in order to achieve goals.

Mes compétences :
Programmation c
électronique
rugby
management of stocks and goods deliveries
game development
VHDL
Systems analysis
PABX
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Microcontrollers
Mechanical Design
Linux
Inventory Management
HTML
Electronic Systems
Cascading Style Sheets
CADSTAR
C++
C Programming Language
Bug Tracking System
Assembler

Entreprises

  • Atos - Design engineer in Electronic Systems

    Bezons 2015 - maintenant ATOS BDS ORD, Electronic consultant at CTAI (Nexter/BAE)
    Development of acceptance test benches for 40 mm gun, Retrofit of software development bench, Integration of the new calculator weapon.

  • Atos - Apprentice Engineer Electronic Systems

    Bezons 2012 - 2015 ATOS (BDS), Study desk Aerospace Defence
    Monitoring and Project Management, Development of test benches, Continued Operational condition, Update Technical Documentation, Retrofit project of LMN5 LOCH for French Navy

  • SADE -  Technician and optical fiber connection (training)

    Paris 2010 - 2010 SADE TELECOM Company Connecting the optical fiber to individuals (Paris)
    Customers : Working in tandem with an experienced technician
    Deposit : Preparation of orders, inventories and inventory management
    Study desk : Initiation AUTOCAD for the deployment of fiber networks and Mobile

  • Mairie de Clamart - Holiday Camp Leader - (school holidays)

    2009 - 2011 Holiday Job in a holiday Camp. Supervision of fifty children aged 3 to 12 years with a team of six leaders .
    Entertainment, game development, sport activity, performing arts...

  • Café du Marché - Waiter/ Bookkeeper

    2005 - 2012 Working part time in a family restaurant in the close suburbs of Paris. Serving and cleaning tables, taking orders and helping during events. Helping for administration (management of stocks and goods deliveries) Capture and extraction accounting data on computer

Formations

  • ISEN Toulon

    Toulon 2014 - 2014 English TOEIC level 815

    Several linguistic study trips in school and sports context (London, Dublin, Scunthorpe ...)
    Intensive course of two weeks in Dublin, under the preparatory class
    One week TOEIC Preparation in London during my engineering studies

  • ISEN Toulon

    Toulon 2012 - 2015 Engineering diploma in electronics and computer systems

    ISEN TOULON / ITII PACA – 3 years in apprenticeship
    Company: ATOS BDS MCS – study desk aerospace defense

    Three years of engineering school (Equivalent of a French University Master).
    First part is the theoretical science base (Fluid Mechanics, Thermodynamical, Electromagnetism...). The second part deal with electronic (Signal Processing, Embedded Systems , FPGA...) and computing (C Project, C++,

  • Lycée Diderot

    Paris 2011 - 2012 ATS ( Preparatory classes for the school of engineers )

    One years to Prepare the engineering concours for entrance in school Engineer. Studying Math, Physics, Mechanic, Electronic, English, French Literature. All week several blackboard interrogation to prepare to oral exam. Result: Eligible for oral exam. Equivalent to a bachelor. (60 ECTS)

  • Lycée Diderot

    Paris 2009 - 2011 High National Certificate as electronic systems technician (BTS)

    Two years of specialization in electronic systems. Studying analog and digital devices. Studying of theoretical parts such as physics and math applied to electronic components. Internship during 3 month in a electronic company (SADE TELECOM PARIS). End of studies' project of development of card for Institut Pasteur (Paris). Subject: recording turbidity data in a SD card. (120 ECTS)

  • Ligue De L'Enseignement

    L'Hay Les Roses 2009 - 2009 BAFA

    Certificate to supervise children from 3 to 18 years - Specialty Performing Arts
    Enlightenment, education, creativity, sports, crafts, teamwork

  • Lycée Jean Jaurès

    Chatenay Malabry 2005 - 2008 Scientific high school diploma (Electronic science)

    Three years Technical High School near my hometown. Studying Electronic Mechanic Computing with end of studies' project (The peristaltic pump). Studying also general subjects such as: Math, English, Spanish, French Literature, Philosophy.

Réseau