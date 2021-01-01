Menu

Ramzi KHELIL (KHELIL )

  Chef de projet Cybersécurité - OPS Cardif
  • BNP Paribas
  Chef de projet Cybersécurité - OPS Cardif

Montreuil

En résumé

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Chef de projet Cybersécurité - OPS Cardif

    Informatique | Montreuil (28500) 2021 - maintenant

  • Axians cloud service paris - Directeur projets

    Informatique | Pantin 2019 - 2020

  • BNP Paribas - Chef de projet infrastructure

    Informatique | Montreuil (28500) 2018 - 2019

  • William Grant And Sons France - Responsable infrastructure technique

    Informatique | Saint-Ouen (41100) 2016 - 2018

  • Link BY Net - LBN - Chef de projet/ SDM cloud

    Informatique | Saint-Denis (11310) 2011 - 2016

  • BCD Travel France - Chef de projet informatique

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2008 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

