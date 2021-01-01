Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ramzi KHELIL (KHELIL )
Ajouter
Ramzi KHELIL (KHELIL )
Chef de projet Cybersécurité - OPS Cardif
BNP Paribas
Chef de projet Cybersécurité - OPS Cardif
Montreuil
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BNP Paribas
- Chef de projet Cybersécurité - OPS Cardif
Informatique | Montreuil (28500)
2021 - maintenant
Axians cloud service paris
- Directeur projets
Informatique | Pantin
2019 - 2020
BNP Paribas
- Chef de projet infrastructure
Informatique | Montreuil (28500)
2018 - 2019
William Grant And Sons France
- Responsable infrastructure technique
Informatique | Saint-Ouen (41100)
2016 - 2018
Link BY Net - LBN
- Chef de projet/ SDM cloud
Informatique | Saint-Denis (11310)
2011 - 2016
BCD Travel France
- Chef de projet informatique
Informatique | Paris (75000)
2008 - 2011
Formations
INSTA-INSTAM
Paris (75000)
2008 - 2010
BTS informatique et gestion
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel