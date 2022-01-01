Raphaël DESFEUILLET

9 Years of Experience in Oil and Gas Industry
Subsea Engineering and Construction
ALSEAMAR
- Business Development
2015 - maintenantIn charge of the business development of ALSEAMAR Services in the Oil and Gas sector.
ATOB
- Business Development
2012 - 2014Since Dec. 2012
In charge of the business development of ATOB in the Oil and Gas sector.
Technip France
- Lead Subsea Installation Engineer
Paris2009 - 2012Since Feb 2011
GirRI SURF 1 Project – Company: Total – Installation of Subsea structures, Umbilicals and Flowlines for GirRI field development offshore Angola – 1350m WD.
- Supervised the installation engineering team and coordinated all technical aspects of the project pertaining to installation.
- Followed-up the offshore installation onboard the construction vessels (45 days offshore Angola).
Dec. 2010 – Apr. 2011
FO Development Tender – Company: Petro SA – Installation of Subsea structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines for FO development offshore South Africa – 150m WD.
- Supervised the installation engineering team.
- Defined the installation methodology and sequence.
July 2010 – Jan. 2011
Egina Tender – Company: Total – Installation of Subsea structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines for Egina field development offshore Nigeria – 1550m WD.
- Supervised the installation engineering team.
- Defined the installation methodology and sequence.
Jan. – June 2010
KGD6 XMT Replacement Project – Company: Reliance – Replacement of XMT offshore India – 530m WD.
- Supervised the installation engineering team.
- Defined the installation methodology and sequence.
- Coordinated the engineering with the Company and the other contractors.
- Followed-up the offshore installation onboard the construction vessel (30 days offshore India).
Sept – Dec. 2009
Lianzi Tender – Company: Chevron – Installation of Subsea structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines for Lianzi field development offshore Congo/Angola – 400m to 1100m WD.
- Supervised the installation engineering team.
- Defined the installation methodology and sequence.
Technip France
- Subsea Installation Engineer
Paris2005 - 2009Jan. – Aug. 2009
Kristin and Norne Replacement Projects – Company: Statoil Hydro – Replacement of damaged risers offshore Norway – 400m WD.
In charge of the risers hook-up package:
- Defined the hook-up methodology and developed the installation procedure.
- Specified the equipments required for the hook-up.
- Followed-up the riser replacement operations onboard the Norne FPSO (21 days offshore Norway).
Jan. 2007 – Dec. 2008
Azurite Project – Company: Murphy – Installation of Subsea structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines for Azurite field development offshore Congo – 1400m WD.
In charge of the umbilicals installation package:
- Defined the umbilicals installation methodology (pliant wave) and developed the installation procedure.
- Specified the equipments required for the umbilical installation.
- Followed-up the installation of the flexible and umbilical risers onboard the construction vessel (30 days offshore Congo).
May – June 2008
Agbami SIC – Company: Chevron – Installation of manifolds, umbilicals, flowlines and risers for Agbami field development offshore Nigeria – 1500m WD.
- Followed-up the installation of the umbilical risers onboard the construction vessel (30 days offshore Nigeria).
Apr. – Dec. 2006
Dalia UFL Project – Company: Total – Installation of Subsea structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines for Dalia field development offshore Angola – 1300m WD.
- Developed procedures for the Oil Offloading Lines (OOL) installation.
- Followed-up the mobilisation of the OOL installation spread on a cargo barge.
- Followed-up the hook-up of Dalia FPSO and the installation of the OOLs onboard the construction vessel (50 days offshore Angola).
Sept. 2005 – Apr. 2006
Shah Deniz Project – Company: BP – Installation of a TPG-500 platform offshore Azerbaïdjan – 110m WD.
- Developed procedures for the platform installation.
- Followed-up the construction of the structures specific to the platform installation (4 months on the platform construction yard in Baku, Azerbaijan).