Raphaël DESFEUILLET

AIX EN PROVENCE

9 Years of Experience in Oil and Gas Industry
Subsea Engineering and Construction

Installation
Offshore
Ingénieur
Oil and Gas

  • ALSEAMAR - Business Development

    2015 - maintenant In charge of the business development of ALSEAMAR Services in the Oil and Gas sector.

  • ATOB - Business Development

    2012 - 2014 Since Dec. 2012
    In charge of the business development of ATOB in the Oil and Gas sector.

  • Technip France - Lead Subsea Installation Engineer

    Paris 2009 - 2012 Since Feb 2011
    GirRI SURF 1 Project – Company: Total – Installation of Subsea structures, Umbilicals and Flowlines for GirRI field development offshore Angola – 1350m WD.
    - Supervised the installation engineering team and coordinated all technical aspects of the project pertaining to installation.
    - Followed-up the offshore installation onboard the construction vessels (45 days offshore Angola).

    Dec. 2010 – Apr. 2011
    FO Development Tender – Company: Petro SA – Installation of Subsea structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines for FO development offshore South Africa – 150m WD.
    - Supervised the installation engineering team.
    - Defined the installation methodology and sequence.

    July 2010 – Jan. 2011
    Egina Tender – Company: Total – Installation of Subsea structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines for Egina field development offshore Nigeria – 1550m WD.
    - Supervised the installation engineering team.
    - Defined the installation methodology and sequence.

    Jan. – June 2010
    KGD6 XMT Replacement Project – Company: Reliance – Replacement of XMT offshore India – 530m WD.
    - Supervised the installation engineering team.
    - Defined the installation methodology and sequence.
    - Coordinated the engineering with the Company and the other contractors.
    - Followed-up the offshore installation onboard the construction vessel (30 days offshore India).

    Sept – Dec. 2009
    Lianzi Tender – Company: Chevron – Installation of Subsea structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines for Lianzi field development offshore Congo/Angola – 400m to 1100m WD.
    - Supervised the installation engineering team.
    - Defined the installation methodology and sequence.

  • Technip France - Subsea Installation Engineer

    Paris 2005 - 2009 Jan. – Aug. 2009
    Kristin and Norne Replacement Projects – Company: Statoil Hydro – Replacement of damaged risers offshore Norway – 400m WD.
    In charge of the risers hook-up package:
    - Defined the hook-up methodology and developed the installation procedure.
    - Specified the equipments required for the hook-up.
    - Followed-up the riser replacement operations onboard the Norne FPSO (21 days offshore Norway).

    Jan. 2007 – Dec. 2008
    Azurite Project – Company: Murphy – Installation of Subsea structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines for Azurite field development offshore Congo – 1400m WD.
    In charge of the umbilicals installation package:
    - Defined the umbilicals installation methodology (pliant wave) and developed the installation procedure.
    - Specified the equipments required for the umbilical installation.
    - Followed-up the installation of the flexible and umbilical risers onboard the construction vessel (30 days offshore Congo).

    May – June 2008
    Agbami SIC – Company: Chevron – Installation of manifolds, umbilicals, flowlines and risers for Agbami field development offshore Nigeria – 1500m WD.
    - Followed-up the installation of the umbilical risers onboard the construction vessel (30 days offshore Nigeria).

    Apr. – Dec. 2006
    Dalia UFL Project – Company: Total – Installation of Subsea structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines for Dalia field development offshore Angola – 1300m WD.
    - Developed procedures for the Oil Offloading Lines (OOL) installation.
    - Followed-up the mobilisation of the OOL installation spread on a cargo barge.
    - Followed-up the hook-up of Dalia FPSO and the installation of the OOLs onboard the construction vessel (50 days offshore Angola).

    Sept. 2005 – Apr. 2006
    Shah Deniz Project – Company: BP – Installation of a TPG-500 platform offshore Azerbaïdjan – 110m WD.
    - Developed procedures for the platform installation.
    - Followed-up the construction of the structures specific to the platform installation (4 months on the platform construction yard in Baku, Azerbaijan).

  • Ecole Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers (Lyon)

    Lyon 2002 - 2005

