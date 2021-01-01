Retail
Raphaël JAMIN
Raphaël JAMIN
LE MANS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Le Spot
- Webmarketing
maintenant
Seliance
- Ingénieur commercial
NIORT
maintenant
APAVE
- Chargé d'affaires Sénior
Paris
2006 - 2018
Somaintel NCI
- Ingénieur commercial
VERN-SUR-SEICHE
2005 - 2005
Formations
University Of Southampton Southampton Solent University (Southampton)
Southampton
1998 - 1999
MBA
Université Le Havre (Le Havre)
Le Havre
1997 - 2000
management
Université Le Mans
Le Mans
1994 - 1996
techniques de commercialisation
Réseau
Anthony NOBIS
David DEVANNE
Fabrice BILHAUT
Jenia DANAILOVA
Marie NICOLAU
Olivier OMNÈS
Pascal POISSONNEAU
Regis POTEL
Sophie PERRAULT
Yohann ARTES
