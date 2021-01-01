Menu

Raphaël JAMIN

LE MANS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives au Mans

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Le Spot - Webmarketing

    maintenant

  • Seliance - Ingénieur commercial

    NIORT maintenant

  • APAVE - Chargé d'affaires Sénior

    Paris 2006 - 2018

  • Somaintel NCI - Ingénieur commercial

    VERN-SUR-SEICHE 2005 - 2005

Formations

  • University Of Southampton Southampton Solent University (Southampton)

    Southampton 1998 - 1999 MBA

  • Université Le Havre (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 1997 - 2000 management

  • Université Le Mans

    Le Mans 1994 - 1996 techniques de commercialisation

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :