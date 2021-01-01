Raphaël MAILLARD

Multidisciplinary studies (involving sedimentology, biostratigraphy, geochemistry, seismic interpretation, seismic inversion, static model, field development).
Innovation (search for synergy between different departments to improve existing workflows and suggest new technical solutions to customers)
Reservoir quality & distribution; field, prospect and block scale.
Petroleum geological evaluation; license, block and basin scale.
Argenteuil 2012 - 2012Data analysis and synthesis (South American basin)
GDF SUEZ E&P UK Ltd
- Intern geologist
COURBEVOIE2011 - 2011Evaluation of the remaining prospectivity of a GDF Suez license at the Pre-Cretaceous levels in the North Sea, UKCS.
Petroleum elements mapping
Risk assessments
Volumetric estimations
Toreador Energy France
- Intern geologist
2010 - 2010Geological interpretation of an old Dogger oil field in the Paris Basin.
The aim was to assess the remaining potential of an abandoned carbonate oil field.
Structural map realisations
Data synthesis and analysis
TOREADOR Energy
- Intern geologist
2009 - 2009Paleogeographical map realisation and petroleum evaluation of an exploration permit, Paris basin.
Study done in partnership with the French geological survey (BRGM)
LaSalle Beauvais Student Chapter of the AAPG
- Vice-président
BEAUVAIS2009 - 2010
Assemblée Générale des Etudiants de LaSalle Beauvais
- President