Raphaël MAILLARD

Paris

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sequence stratigraphy
seismic interpretation
Log correlation
Cores description
Play evaluation
Proposal
Client relationship
Project management
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Lne - Air quality project manager

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • MI-GSO - Experienced project engineer (PMO)

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2016 - 2017 PMO at Groupe PSA

    Budget management
    Planning Management
    KPI creation and follow up to measure project progress
    International project (Russia, Spain and Germany)

  • CGG - Project geoscientist

    Paris 2013 - 2016 GeoConsulting (ex Robertson), clastic sedimentology department:

    Project management, proposal, marketing, project development, client relationship.

    Multidisciplinary studies (involving sedimentology, biostratigraphy, geochemistry, seismic interpretation, seismic inversion, static model, field development).
    Innovation (search for synergy between different departments to improve existing workflows and suggest new technical solutions to customers)
    Reservoir quality & distribution; field, prospect and block scale.
    Petroleum geological evaluation; license, block and basin scale.

  • Geo-RS Diamoco group - Mud logger

    2012 - 2012 Mud logging (monitoring parameters, Rig up, Rig down, calcimetry, cuttings)
    Geothermal drilling site

  • Georex - Geologist

    Argenteuil 2012 - 2012 Data analysis and synthesis (South American basin)

  • GDF SUEZ E&P UK Ltd - Intern geologist

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2011 Evaluation of the remaining prospectivity of a GDF Suez license at the Pre-Cretaceous levels in the North Sea, UKCS.
    Petroleum elements mapping
    Risk assessments
    Volumetric estimations

  • Toreador Energy France - Intern geologist

    2010 - 2010 Geological interpretation of an old Dogger oil field in the Paris Basin.

    The aim was to assess the remaining potential of an abandoned carbonate oil field.
    Structural map realisations
    Data synthesis and analysis

  • TOREADOR Energy - Intern geologist

    2009 - 2009 Paleogeographical map realisation and petroleum evaluation of an exploration permit, Paris basin.

    Study done in partnership with the French geological survey (BRGM)

  • LaSalle Beauvais Student Chapter of the AAPG - Vice-président

    BEAUVAIS 2009 - 2010

  • Assemblée Générale des Etudiants de LaSalle Beauvais - President

    2008 - 2009

