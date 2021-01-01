Retail
Raphaël MORGANTI
Raphaël MORGANTI
GENNEVILLIERS
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
SAUTER Régulation
- Ingénieur outils et méthodes
2017 - maintenant
SAUTER Régulation
- Apprenti technicien
2015 - 2016
SAUTER Régulation
- Apprenti chargé d'étude
2014 - 2015
Giga-concept
- Electronicien
2013 - 2014
- Etudes et réalisations dans le domaine des technologies "Harvesting" et EnOcean
- Formateur technologies EnOcean
Zumtobel group | Thorn Lighting
- Recherche et Développement de solutions de réduction de la consommation de l'éclairage public
2013 - 2013
Formations
ECAM (Ecole Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers - EPMI)
Cergy
2014 - maintenant
Ingénieur Énergétique, Développement Durable et Climatique.
IUT De CACHAN
Cachan
2013 - 2014
Licence Professionelle AIBI (Automatisme Industriel et Bâtiment Intelligent)
IUT De CACHAN
Cachan
2011 - 2013
DUT Génie électrique et informatique industrielle
Réseau
Adel Amin CHERIF
Antoine MONMARCHÉ
Boris DIONOT
Eric BOTREL
Fabrice RESTIVO
Guillaume BARBEL
Jean-Michel BASSEUR
Kamel FERHAT
Stephan TAVERNI
Yann LE GALL
