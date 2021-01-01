Retail
Raphael MURATI
Ajouter
Raphael MURATI
BALAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Government Legislation
Entreprises
L appart Fitness Lyon Prefecture
- Manager
2016 - maintenant
shenomeï concept
- Animateur et formateur reseau
2015 - 2016
Elixia Lyon Gambetta
- Manager
2012 - 2015
elixia villeurbanne
- Manager
2009 - 2012
I-WAY SPORT ET SPA
- Manager sport et spa
2008 - 2009
Gymcenter Stalingrad
- Directeur du club
2004 - 2008
Gymcenter stalingrad
- Directeur sportif
2003 - 2004
Swiss training
- Conseiller sportif
2000 - 2003
Formations
CREPS Rhône Alpes
Voiron
1998 - 1999
Brevet d’état des métiers de la forme
Lycée Saint Bruno Saint Louis
Lyon
1988 - 1991
Collège Charles Sénard (Caluire)
Caluire
1983 - 1988
Ecole Du Petit Versailles
Caluire Et Cuire
1978 - 1983
