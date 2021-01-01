Menu

Raphael MURATI

BALAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Government Legislation

Entreprises

  • L appart Fitness Lyon Prefecture - Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • shenomeï concept - Animateur et formateur reseau

    2015 - 2016

  • Elixia Lyon Gambetta - Manager

    2012 - 2015

  • elixia villeurbanne - Manager

    2009 - 2012

  • I-WAY SPORT ET SPA - Manager sport et spa

    2008 - 2009

  • Gymcenter Stalingrad - Directeur du club

    2004 - 2008

  • Gymcenter stalingrad - Directeur sportif

    2003 - 2004

  • Swiss training - Conseiller sportif

    2000 - 2003

Formations

