Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphaël PAQUANT
Ajouter
Raphaël PAQUANT
MONACO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
A7 INTERACTIVE
- Responsable Commercial
2018 - 2019
Binuscan / Imprimerie Binucci
- Ingénieur Technico-Commercial
2000 - 2017
Quato - Qubyx
- Responsable Support Technique
1999 - 2000
Fujifilm
- Responsable Laboratoire Numérique
BOIS- D'ARCY
1999 - 1999
Formations
ENSLL – Ecole Nationale Supérieure Louis Lumière (Paris)
Paris
1994 - 1997
Louis Vincent (Metz)
Metz
1992 - 1994
Classes Préparatoires Maths sup / Maths spé
Spécialité mathématiques
Lycée Arthur Varoquaux (Tomblaine)
Tomblaine
1989 - 1992
Bac
Physiques
Réseau
Anne POTTIER
Isabelle PROUT-DIAZ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z