Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphael SZCZEPANIAK
Ajouter
Raphael SZCZEPANIAK
DIJON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cdf
maintenant
Profil + Grosjean Pneus
- Responsable d' agence
2015 - maintenant
Hankook France
- Responsable régional Est PL
2014 - 2015
Conditionnement Sa/ Collet Environnement
- Responsable commercial
2012 - 2014
Metifiot Firststop
- Technico commercial
Larmor-Plage
2008 - 2012
Bourgogne Véhicules Services
- Fondateur et co-gérant
2008 - 2008
Auto distribution Jullien
- Attachè commercial pièces détachées poids lourds
2006 - 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aicha LAGGOUNE NÉE KHELFAOUI
Brigitte MICHAUDON
Christophe WINKELMULLER
Gilles JEUVREY
Hugues DES MINIERES
Mikael ALADENISE
Ophélie MARKEZIC
Quentin DELAUNAY
Elite 360 Conseils Et Courtage (Dijon)
Richard MOLLIN
Sylvain BRIZE