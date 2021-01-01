Menu

Raphaelle MAUGER

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
GSM
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Thales - Consultante Senior

    Courbevoie 2012 - maintenant

  • Alcatel-Lucent - R&D Business Operations

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Budget definition (headcount, CAPEX, OPEX) and follow-up, according to Product Unit strategy and organisation, covering 1500+ own employees in North America, Asia, Europe.
    Strong interactions with Product Line management, Finance Group, HR.
    Manager of 4 people, located in Canada and France.

  • Alcatel-Lucent - R&D Technical Project Leader

    Paris 2008 - 2009 R&D Project Manager for a BSS SW release, covering :
    - specifications, development, tests, delivery to customers,
    - follow-up of pilot activities by driving investigations and corrections
    - maintenance after rollout in live networks.
    The project involves 10 R&D teams, in China, France, Germany, Romania.

