Raphaelle MAUGER

Paris2009 - 2011Budget definition (headcount, CAPEX, OPEX) and follow-up, according to Product Unit strategy and organisation, covering 1500+ own employees in North America, Asia, Europe.
Strong interactions with Product Line management, Finance Group, HR.
Manager of 4 people, located in Canada and France.
Alcatel-Lucent
- R&D Technical Project Leader
Paris2008 - 2009R&D Project Manager for a BSS SW release, covering :
- specifications, development, tests, delivery to customers,
- follow-up of pilot activities by driving investigations and corrections
- maintenance after rollout in live networks.
The project involves 10 R&D teams, in China, France, Germany, Romania.