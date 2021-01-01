Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Rasoanirina TANTELIHASINA SYLVIANNE
Ajouter
Rasoanirina TANTELIHASINA SYLVIANNE
TANANARIVE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Institut national de la statistique
- Consultante
2002 - 2004
Hotel "Honey"
- Responsable Logistique et Hotellerie
2000 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Constellation SARLU
Jemima RAZAFINDRAKOTO
Johary RAKOTOMALALA
Malika ZNIDAR
Maminirina RAKOTOARILIVA
Martial RAMILISON
Mohamed HACINI
Reza PIARALY MAOUDJY
Yves PIROD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z