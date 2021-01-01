Menu

Rasoanirina TANTELIHASINA SYLVIANNE

TANANARIVE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Institut national de la statistique - Consultante

    2002 - 2004

  • Hotel "Honey" - Responsable Logistique et Hotellerie

    2000 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :