Réda EL BADOURI

Doha - QATAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Reporting
Normes IFRS
Consolidation
Audit
Contrôle interne
Fiscalité des entreprises
Contrôle de gestion
US GAAP
Loi Sarbanes-Oxley
Analyse financière
Audit interne
Gestion du risque

Entreprises

  • Qatar Airways - Group Internal Auditor

    Doha - QATAR 2017 - maintenant

  • TUI - Manager - Group Internal Audit

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2015 - 2017 > The world’s number one integrated tourism business operating in around 130 countries worldwide having a unique hotel portfolio, cruise lines, six European airlines, distributed online and through travel agencies all over the world (turnover of €20bn).

    - Planning and conducting operational audits of business units in France and abroad (UK, Belgium & Netherlands) with a focus on risk assessment, business process controls and compliance with applicable laws, regulations and policies;
    - Reporting audit findings directly to senior management and brainstorming ideas to mitigate risks and proposing corrective actions;
    - Writing audit reports for review by the Director of Internal Audit and developing recommendations to correct deficiencies observed in audits and reviews;
    - Ensuring that reported actions, agreed with management are tracked to implementation on a timely basis; and
    - Contributing to the continuing development and improvement of the Group Audit Services department.

  • KPMG - Supervisor - Financial Auditor

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2015 > Main clients in Industrial Market: TARKETT, AREVA, EDF EN, THYSSENKRUPP and ASL AIRLINES FR.

    > Tasks performed:
    - Audited financial statements (French GAAP, IFRS and US GAAP) and consolidated accounts;
    - Reviewed internal control procedures, in particular as part of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act;
    - Planning audits by tailoring testing and audit approach before agreeing with audit managers and partners;
    - Managed audit assignments independently and supervised teams of one to several persons; and
    - Built and maintained strong client relationship.

  • EY (Ernst & Young) - Finance and Accountancy Consultant

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2011 > Industries and clients: Industrial Market (PANASONIC AVIONICS, RICOH), Retail (DSG INTERNATIONAL PLC) and Real estate (AXA REIM, ICADE).

    > Tasks performed:
    - Prepared tax returns and financial statements (French GAAP, IFRS and US GAAP);
    - Participated in account closing works within financial departments;
    - Helping to develop follow-up and reporting tools to refine financial analysis and enable management information and monitoring; and
    - Provided assistance in insolvency proceedings in firms in difficulty.

Formations

Réseau