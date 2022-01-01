Réda EL BADOURI

Mes compétences :
Reporting
Normes IFRS
Consolidation
Audit
Contrôle interne
Fiscalité des entreprises
Contrôle de gestion
US GAAP
Loi Sarbanes-Oxley
Analyse financière
Audit interne
Gestion du risque
Entreprises
Qatar Airways
- Group Internal Auditor
Doha - QATAR2017 - maintenant
TUI
- Manager - Group Internal Audit
LEVALLOIS PERRET2015 - 2017> The world’s number one integrated tourism business operating in around 130 countries worldwide having a unique hotel portfolio, cruise lines, six European airlines, distributed online and through travel agencies all over the world (turnover of €20bn).
- Planning and conducting operational audits of business units in France and abroad (UK, Belgium & Netherlands) with a focus on risk assessment, business process controls and compliance with applicable laws, regulations and policies;
- Reporting audit findings directly to senior management and brainstorming ideas to mitigate risks and proposing corrective actions;
- Writing audit reports for review by the Director of Internal Audit and developing recommendations to correct deficiencies observed in audits and reviews;
- Ensuring that reported actions, agreed with management are tracked to implementation on a timely basis; and
- Contributing to the continuing development and improvement of the Group Audit Services department.
KPMG
- Supervisor - Financial Auditor
Courbevoie2011 - 2015> Main clients in Industrial Market: TARKETT, AREVA, EDF EN, THYSSENKRUPP and ASL AIRLINES FR.
> Tasks performed:
- Audited financial statements (French GAAP, IFRS and US GAAP) and consolidated accounts;
- Reviewed internal control procedures, in particular as part of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act;
- Planning audits by tailoring testing and audit approach before agreeing with audit managers and partners;
- Managed audit assignments independently and supervised teams of one to several persons; and
- Built and maintained strong client relationship.
EY (Ernst & Young)
- Finance and Accountancy Consultant
Courbevoie2009 - 2011> Industries and clients: Industrial Market (PANASONIC AVIONICS, RICOH), Retail (DSG INTERNATIONAL PLC) and Real estate (AXA REIM, ICADE).
> Tasks performed:
- Prepared tax returns and financial statements (French GAAP, IFRS and US GAAP);
- Participated in account closing works within financial departments;
- Helping to develop follow-up and reporting tools to refine financial analysis and enable management information and monitoring; and
- Provided assistance in insolvency proceedings in firms in difficulty.