Redouane MANAA
Redouane MANAA
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
A.D.I Nareva Holding
- Ingénieur - Génie Rural
2008 - maintenant
Formations
IAV Hassan II (Rabat)
Rabat
2001 - 2007
Génie Rural
Réseau
Chaimae JERBOUI
Hafid BOURICH
Jawad HASNAOUI
Jihane DOUZI
Les Ingénieurs EXPERTS
Naouat MAAZOUZ
Ossama BENANI
Solaymane SLIMANI-ALAOUI
Tariq ISMAIL
Yérima .bako.djibo ABOUBACAR
