Reel REELDRAMA

Best shows in Assamese

The best comedy show in Assam aired on ReelDrama is the Haahit Petor Bikh, which is directed by Kenny Deori Basumatary. This stand up Assamese comedy show is the best show on ReelDrama giving the audience an opportunity to laugh aloud amid the tension and stress of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Haahit Petor Bikh successfully completed 32 episodes of the best comedy show in Assam. The positive feedback that came from the audience is boosting the team of Haahit Petor Bikh to go for further seasons. This standup comedy show has popular comic artists like Rajib Kro, Dr. Anjan Jyoti Choudhury and Saju Ahmed.

Sur Fiesta is the top music show in Assam streamed on ReelDrama OTT Platform, which is directed by Reeky Sharma. The cast includes stars like Barsha Rani Bishaya, Ambar Das. Sur Fiesta promises the revival of the nostalgic memories of the lost musicians, singers of Assamese music.

The first season of Sur Fiesta is one of the best shows to watch in ReelDrama that brought in the best Assamese folk and old melodies fused with contemporary music comprising of six songs. The singers who gave their voices included Rupam Bhuyan, Sarmistha Chakraborty, Birina Pathak, Arupjyoti Baruah, Nahid and Sannidhya.

Popular actor Barasha Rani hosted the first season of Sur Fiesta and until now, six episodes of the show were aired on ReelDrama. Sur Fiesta is directed by Reeky Sharma and shot by cinematographer Prayash Sharma Tamuly and his team.

ReelDrama is also hosting on its OTT platform the best poetry of all time along with best devotional shows in Assamese. The best poetry show on contemporary Assamese poetry was directed by Himanshu Prasad Das and can be watched on ReelDrama.

You can watch the best cookery shows namely Paakghar where you can learn to cook mouthwatering fish recipes under the guidance of Master chef Atul Lakhar

WE CAN WATCH THIS MOVIES FROM BELOW LINKS



https://www.reeldrama.com/movie/ratnakar



https://www.reeldrama.com/movie/suspended_inspector_boro



https://www.reeldrama.com/movie/dur