Régis JAMBOU

  • Responsable de l'ingénierie
  • Thales
Chatou

En résumé

Within Safran Electronics & Defense, since August 2001, I am currently positioned as Head of components activites. My team addresses the whole Safran group for electronic components processes dedicated to develop equipment and maintain manufacturing capabilities.

My career has allowed me to work for several professional electronic domains. First, at Thales Air Traffic Management on ground systems in repair and customer support; and then, at Safran Electronics & Defense, for design of critical electronic units (aircraft, space, defense). I have highlighted my faculties of adaptability and initiatives. Working conscientiously and challenge methods to goal to the best are my daily guidelines.

Previously, integrated in Product architecture teams, I have actively participated in profiles of future avionics equipments and developed many hardware developments: it requires a mindset of responsible innovation on high criticality projects and objectivity to hold both technical and commercial goals. Over the years, my role within teams has grown. I led a project to completion for master aircraft program and was missioned to drive development choices on the "CPU" platforms for the electronics entities of Safran.

As Green belt certified, permanent improvement projects' competences and my expertise as Product Manager and Architect for embedded units have been a real springboards towards my actual professional position. All these features helped me to understand the functional and operational aspects. Responsiveness, logistics and technical coordination are the key words in those contexts.

Currently, I am in charge of the monitoring services dedicated to electronic COTS for the Safran Group. Beyond the technical complexity of the subjects and a broad team of experts, operations are very process oriented and require the known of industrial map of the company and fine overlaps between trades.

Mes compétences :
Électronique
Lean 6 sigma
Management hiérarchique
Pilotage de Projets
systèmes embarqués

Entreprises

  • Thales - Responsable de l'ingénierie

    Autre | Chatou (78400) 2019 - maintenant

  • Safran Electronics & Defense - Electronic components activities Manager

    Autre | Massy (76270) 2013 - 2019 Contexte:
    -- Surveillance et gestion des composants électroniques pour tout le groupe Safran tout en prenant en compte les contraintes et exigences des Produits sur l’ensemble de leurs cycles de vie

    Objectif :
    -- Développer et garantir les 4 axes QCDT sur l’activité pour tout le Groupe Safran

    Fonctionnement :
    -- Responsable département multi-sites : 25 ressources + 20 prestataires en Nearshore et Offshore
    -- Conseil & Expertise
    -- Flux de production sur l'introduction des composants électroniques

    Activités :
    -- Missions
    -----------> Surveillance des composants électroniques (obsolescence, évolutions, errata, qualification, audits Fabricant, analyse de défaillance...)
    -----------> Analyse des risques, sécurisation des nomenclatures, CCxO
    -----------> Pilotage de la Preffered Part List des composants électroniques
    -----------> Expertise et support aux projets
    -----------> Validation de l’introduction des composants électroniques dans les bases articles
    -----------> Développement d’outils logiciel métier (moteur de recherches, d’analyses)
    -- Support
    -----------> Accompagnement et support projets (techniques & méthodes)
    -----------> Meeting et support clients
    -----------> Formation des équipes projets
    -- Pilotage de l’activité
    -----------> Élaboration du budget annuel et Plan budgétaire moyen terme
    -----------> Élaboration de plan d’amélioration de compétitivité sur 5 ans
    -----------> GPEC et Plan formations
    -----------> Entretiens Individuels annuels (hiérarchique)
    -----------> Coaching
    -----------> Plans de Progrès et projets d’amélioration continue
    -----------> Élaboration et mise en oeuvre d'un plan de réduction des coûts des nomenclatures électroniques

  • Safran Electronics & Defense - Certified Green Belt

    Autre | Massy (76270) 2012 - 2013 - Chef de projet en amélioration continue des processus entreprise
    - Application des concepts Lean-Sigma

  • Safran Electronics & Defense - Product leader / Technical Responsible

    Autre | Massy (76270) 2009 - 2013 Contexte :
    -- Ligne de Produits « Flight Control System »
    -- Calculateurs embarqués pour commandes de vol électrique, contrôle actionneurs…

    Objectif :
    -- Multi-responsabilité - Pilote Sagem cœurs numériques & Architecte Système
    -- Proposer une roadmap cœurs numériques pour toutes les lignes de produits Société et favoriser la synergie des développements
    -----------> Pilote Safran Electronics & Defense
    - synergie cœurs de traitement (µC, µP, DSC, DSP).
    -----------> Responsable du développement des briques « cœurs de traitement »
    -----------> Architecte Produit: Side-Stick Unit (manche de pilotage électrique et calculateur de commande de vol électrique (DAL A)

    Activités :
    -- Cartographie des Produits Vs cœurs numériques
    -- Recueil des contraintes & des exigences techniques
    -- Recueil des contraintes des marchés
    -- Établir le plan de migration des lignes de Produits
    -- Vulgariser la problématique pour générer l’adhésion et la conduite du changement
    -- Construire l’Architecture Fonctionnelle et physique répondant aux besoins client (Conception générale mécanique, conception générale électrique / électronique, découpage HW/Firmware OS/schedulder)
    -- Assurer l'interface technique vis à vis du client (capture du besoin et suivi technique)
    -- Optimiser le besoin du client pour piloter la conception à coût objectif
    -- S'assurer de la conformité du produit au besoin (optimisé) du client QCD
    -- Déployer le cycle en V
    -- Produire les données de certification du produit
    -- Piloter l'avancement projet et le traitement des évolutions
    -- S'assurer de la productibilité du produit (en liaison avec le service industrialisation)
    -- Piloter le Processus de validation et de vérification du produit

    Résultats :
    -- Établissement de la liste des cœurs numériques recommandés
    -- Cartographie de migration des Produits vers les nouvelles plateforme Hardware
    -- Document de synthèse
    -- Présentation à la direction Sagem
    -- Roadshow de communication

  • Safran Electronics & Defense - HW Development Engineer

    Autre | Massy (76270) 2001 - 2009 Contexte
    -- Ligne de Produits « Systèmes d’Informations Aéronautiques »
    -- Calculateurs embarqués d'acquisition/monitoring, services réseaux sécuritaires
    -- Développement et suivi d’industrialisation de calculateurs Digital Flight Data Acquisition & Management Unit (DAL C)

    Objectif
    -- Responsable de l'étude de cartes électroniques embarquées depuis les étapes de faisabilité technique jusqu'à l'industrialisation en prenant en compte les contraintes de performances, d'intégration, qualité et coût
    -- Participation à la rédaction des spécifications de l'électronique et des procédures d'essais (tests production et environnementaux) en relation avec les ingénieurs systèmes
    -- Elaboration de la définition de l'architecture de l'électronique
    -- Mise au point et vérification des performances en accord avec les objectifs client
    -- Prise en compte des contraintes d’encombrement, de puissance, de sûreté de fonctionnement et de prix objectif
    -- Participation aux revues de conception, aux justifications de vos choix techniques

    Activités
    -- De 06/2009 à 03/2011 - Responsable Produit / Architecte calculateur
    -----------> Pilote de la partie matérielle et des firmwares/OS.
    -----------> Equipe fonctionnelle de 10 personnes
    -- De 01/2007 à 06/2009 - Responsable analogique/numérique
    -----------> Développement "standalone" et suivi d’industrialisation d’une carte de puissance et d’acquisition multi-projets
    -----------> Analyse de synergies inter-projets / faisabilité / appels d’offre
    -----------> Veille technologique, sourcing, capitalisation des innovations Push-Pull
    -- De 01/2004 à 01/2007 - Responsable Qualification Produit
    -----------> Pilotage et organisation logistique sur plusieurs projets en simultané
    -----------> Elaboration de cahiers des charges
    -- De 07/2001 à 01/2004 - Développement de cartes numériques
    -----------> Conception des interfaces numériques rapides : LVDS, Ethernet 10/100BT
    -----------> Support opérationnel Systèmes aux Unités de Production

  • Thales - Maintenance & customer support Technician

    Autre | 1997 - 2001 Contexte
    -- Département Service Client (Bagneux)
    -- Émetteur / récepteur radar sol-air, VOR, DME et ILS.

    Objectif
    -- Maintenance de produits « Air Traffic Management » (bande L et S)

    Activités
    -- Développement des bancs de tests
    -- Élaboration des procédures de tests
    -- Recette Produits avec le client
    -- Reverse engineering et support opérationnel auprès des clients

    Résultats
    -- Interventions chaîne radar sur sites (ex : centre radar de Roissy Charles de Gaulle - Damartin en Goële)

  • Armée de terre - Chasseur Alpin (Annecy)

    1996 - 1997 27ième Bataillons de Chasseurs Alpins
    Compagnie d'Eclairage et d'Appui - Section Renseignements

  • Thales - Stagiaire (DNTS) Développement Produits Hyperfréquences

    Autre | Colombes (92700) 1995 - 1996 Département Hyperfréquence Electronique Rapide (Colombes)
    De 01/1996 à 09/1996 - Stagiaire (DNTS) Développement Produits Hyperfréquences
    -->Développement de l’antenne Patch pour la fonction IFF (37GHz)
    -->Simulation électromagnétique 3D

Formations

