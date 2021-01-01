Régis JAMBOU

Within Safran Electronics & Defense, since August 2001, I am currently positioned as Head of components activites. My team addresses the whole Safran group for electronic components processes dedicated to develop equipment and maintain manufacturing capabilities.



My career has allowed me to work for several professional electronic domains. First, at Thales Air Traffic Management on ground systems in repair and customer support; and then, at Safran Electronics & Defense, for design of critical electronic units (aircraft, space, defense). I have highlighted my faculties of adaptability and initiatives. Working conscientiously and challenge methods to goal to the best are my daily guidelines.



Previously, integrated in Product architecture teams, I have actively participated in profiles of future avionics equipments and developed many hardware developments: it requires a mindset of responsible innovation on high criticality projects and objectivity to hold both technical and commercial goals. Over the years, my role within teams has grown. I led a project to completion for master aircraft program and was missioned to drive development choices on the "CPU" platforms for the electronics entities of Safran.



As Green belt certified, permanent improvement projects' competences and my expertise as Product Manager and Architect for embedded units have been a real springboards towards my actual professional position. All these features helped me to understand the functional and operational aspects. Responsiveness, logistics and technical coordination are the key words in those contexts.



Currently, I am in charge of the monitoring services dedicated to electronic COTS for the Safran Group. Beyond the technical complexity of the subjects and a broad team of experts, operations are very process oriented and require the known of industrial map of the company and fine overlaps between trades.



Mes compétences :

Électronique

Lean 6 sigma

Management hiérarchique

Pilotage de Projets

systèmes embarqués