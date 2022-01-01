Régis RENAUT

Entreprises
-
Inverto
- Directeur des ventes
Commercial | Luxembourg
2020 - maintenant
-
Commercial | Nanterre (92000)
2018 - 2020
-
Direction générale | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100)
2009 - 2014
-
Skyworth
- Directeur commercial - Strong France
Commercial | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100)
2003 - 2008
-
wunderman Thompson Commerce Luxembourg
- Directeur du développement commercial - 2Sales
Direction générale | Luxembourg
2002 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel