Régis RENAUT

  • Inverto
  • directeur des ventes

Luxembourg

  • Inverto - Directeur des ventes

    Commercial | Luxembourg 2020 - maintenant

  • Staedtler France - Directeur grands comptes

    Commercial | Nanterre (92000) 2018 - 2020

  • Tf1 Distribution - Directeur commercial

    Direction générale | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100) 2009 - 2014

  • Skyworth - Directeur commercial - Strong France

    Commercial | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100) 2003 - 2008

  • wunderman Thompson Commerce Luxembourg - Directeur du développement commercial - 2Sales

    Direction générale | Luxembourg 2002 - 2011

