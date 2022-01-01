Rene-Charles REMONDOT

Mes compétences :
3D modelling
Geologist
Risk Analysis
Risk management
Drilling operation
Lean management
Entreprises
Petroleum Development Oman
- Development Planning Team lead
Mascate2017 - maintenant
Petroleum Development Oman
- New Oil Team Lead
Mascate2015 - 2017
Petroleum Development Oman
- Senior Production Geologist
Mascate2011 - 2015
Shell International Exploration & Production
- Production geologist
2008 - maintenantMember of a multi-disciplinary Appraisal and Development team dedicated to a Kazakhstan field. Improve the geological knowledge of the field; generate an appraisal and development strategy. Create static models. Interact with partner and government. (Based in the Netherlands)
Pecten Cameroon Company (Shell Company)
- Production/Operation Geologist & NOV
2008 - 2011Responsible for geology in hydrocarbon maturation team: Target identification, static modelling, geological prognosis generation, well proposal write-up. Responsible for operation geology, real time interpretation, casing depth and TD picking, geo-stearing within reservoir. 3 wells drilled in 2008, 5 wells drilled in 2009/2010. (Based in Cameroon).
Non Operated Venture focal point: In charge of communication with Joint Venture partners (TOTAL & SNH). Organise and attend partners TCM (Technical Committees). Organise Assurance process for JV opportunities. Participate in Business Planning and generate Group Investment Proposal for internal and external activities.
Shell International Exploration & Production
- Well Site Petroleum Engineer
2007 - maintenantWell Site Petroleum Engineer working in an offshore deepwater environment. Responsible for daily drilling report generation, Engineering calculation (cement, casing...), HSE and logistic on board. (Based Offshore Egypt and Pakistan)
Shell International Exploration & Production
- Production geologist
2005 - 2007Member of a study team generating a field development plan for a Nigerian field. Generate and deliver Petrel static model to history match field production including detailed sequence stratigraphy, reservoir geometry and properties, volumetric calculation, fault sealing analysis, aquifer study, risk and uncertainty analysis. (Based in the Netherlands).