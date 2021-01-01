Ressieheller RESSIEHELLER

One of the main sources of the news is TV channels. TV channels are leading visual media to announce such news from time to time. Mostly, this news story appears on the scroll when the news is not on a telecast. During the news time, next to the telecast news scroll as the latest news was also given more time and detailed reporting. But, some TV channels exaggerate the importance of stories and include lower important stories as a violation news. https://newz-portal.com/